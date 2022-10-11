Portions of a wooded 6-acre area behind the Kroger-anchored shopping center in Decatur continued to smolder Monday after crews spent several hours Saturday and Sunday fighting two fires that an official said were human-caused.
Officials said the fires had been contained since Sunday evening.
“It’s not going to go anywhere,” Decatur Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Ashley England said Monday. “It’s going to have to burn itself out.”
One fire began on Saturday afternoon and was contained quickly, officials said. The second fire began at around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and wasn't contained until close to 8 p.m.
Alabama Forestry Commission (AFC) work unit manager Robert Maddox said the fire Sunday escalated rapidly.
“It really took off,” Maddox said. “It was a very aggressive fire — we had wind gusts, and it jumped two of our containment lines.”
White ash covered the 6-acre area where the fires burned, and Maddox said that indicated the heat of the blaze.
“The whiter the ash, the hotter the fire,” Maddox said.
Maddox said there was no evidence that drug activity or food preparation led to the fires. He said fires intentionally started by an individual or individuals — he suspects for a campfire — spiraled out of control.
Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones said the circumstances that led to the fires remain under investigation.
The fires were behind the west end of the shopping plaza. Wind gusts fanned the flames. The wind sent embers to a dead cedar, engulfing it in flames that leapt 25 feet into the air.
Maddox said using hoses to spray water on the fire wasn't an option for containment because of the abundance of fuel such as dead trees and leaves, wind gusts and dry conditions. He said the ground would've soaked up most of the water meant for the burning vegetation.
“When this thing was fully involved, there wasn’t enough water in the river to stop it,” he said.
The AFC generally doesn’t use water to fight fires — its crews stop fires with firebreaks created by bulldozers. Maddox said one bulldozer and three forestry vehicles from AFC were used along with multiple firetrucks, a brush truck and an all-terrain vehicle from Decatur Fire & Rescue.
“There’s a difference between what the guys in the big red trucks, structural firefighters, do and what wild land firefighters do as far as fire suppression,” he said. “We go around the fire and bulldoze down to bare dirt, because dirt doesn’t burn.”
By tearing up the terrain and creating a firebreak, the fire is blocked from reaching any more surrounding fuel. On Sunday, however, embers flew above the initial firebreak, causing the AFC to have to loop around and create another break of dirt.
The final firebreak remained visible on the perimeter of the area affected by fire. As of Monday afternoon, smoke was still rising and some small remnant flames were visible.
Hurricane Ian did the opposite of what the AFC was hoping; the storm pulled moisture out of Alabama, increasing the risk of fire. The National Weather Service issued a statement that didn't involve Morgan County but said some parts of south Alabama are under an “elevated fire risk” due to low humidity and wind gusts.
In the Decatur fire, an abundance of woody fuels and stumps from recent logging made tearing up the dirt to create breaks more difficult, Maddox said.
The fire also caused extra concern as it was nestled in between a shopping center, a chemical treatment plant, a Decatur Utilities substation and a neighborhood.
Sue Terrell from Hands Across Decatur said homeless encampments that previously were in the area of the fire had been relocated, but transients who aren't regulars in Decatur could have still been using the area. Debris from people living outdoors could be seen Monday around the area of fire.
Two businesses in the shopping center, Petco and OMG Nails, said the fire had not disrupted operations, aside from some smoke lingering in the area. The nearby Morgan County District 1 Shop and DU substation were unaffected by the fire, officials said.
Maddox estimates that the fire will “creep and consume and eat” until it burns itself out in about two weeks, unless north Alabama gets rain.
