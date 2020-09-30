A fire Tuesday night at a Decatur events center is being investigated as an arson and is believed to be related to two other fires earlier this month, said Decatur Fire Marshal Jason Jones.
“We have a person of interest, and we are now working with Decatur police” on the case, Jones said.
“It was a total loss,” Jones said, describing the extent of the damages at The Step Above Event Center, at 2006 Lowery St. S.W. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, which was reported just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. “There were no injuries,” he said.
Video camera footage shows “it was a forced entry of the structure,” Jones said. “The fire was intentionally set on the inside.”
“We believe (the fire) was related to two other fires in the area,” he said. The three properties have the same owner, according to Jones.
Jones said the other two fires, which left “a heavy loss” at both locations, were at Kids-N-Us Daycare and Learning Center at 1926 Old Moulton Road S.W. on Sept. 6 and a modular home that was in the process of being renovated at 2020 Lowery St., next to the event center, on Sept. 12.
“All three fires are ruled as incendiary,” Jones said.
