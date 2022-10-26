Decatur firefighter Peter Moncrief said Tuesday in an appeal of his suspension to the Personnel Board for refusing a last-minute mandatory overtime request that staff shortages are leading to additional overtime demands.
Moncrief said reduced personnel numbers mean the department is requiring mandatory overtime “once or twice a month instead of once or twice a year.”
Decatur Fire & Rescue had six vacancies in June when the incident occurred and is currently three short of a full roster of 112 firefighters, Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said.
Moncrief is appealing Mayor Tab Bowling's decision to suspend him and place him on probation, but Bowling said at the hearing the punishment he imposed was too lenient and that a supervising lieutenant should also be disciplined.
Battalion Chief Jeremy Baggett testified in the appeals hearing at City Hall that his job is to make sure each of the city’s eight fire stations are adequately staffed with at least four firefighters in each shift.
Firefighters work a 24-hour shift that starts at 6:30 a.m. and then they’re off for 48 hours. The department operates with three shifts.
If an additional firefighter is needed and no one volunteers to work another shift, “the mandatory overtime comes into play so we can make sure we’re operational,” Baggett said.
Baggett said the firefighter is responsible for coverage of the additional shift, either by working the shift or finding another officer who will.
The department changed its mandatory overtime rules in early June. Instead of separating firefighters, drivers/engineers and lieutenants, all officers are on a single list that requires less mandatory overtime of those with more seniority.
Baggett said the department only had five driver/engineers at the time of the June 26 incident. A firefighter with at least two years of experience can work above his or her pay grade as a driver if necessary.
Moncrief, a driver/engineer since 2000, told the board during Tuesday's hearing that he knew the new rules and he admitted to violating department policy when he left without finding someone to cover for him during the extra shift June 26.
After holding a determination hearing in September, Bowling issued a judgment that Moncrief “refused a direct order of a supervisor that actively caused issues for the department by requiring another firefighter to take the mandatory overtime.”
Bowling also called Moncrief’s actions “unbecoming” of a firefighter with Decatur Fire & Rescue.
The mayor suspended Moncrief without pay for two 24-hour shifts and placed him on a six-month probation, during which he would be suspended for another shift if he has an infraction.
Moncrief said the two-shift suspension would cost him $800 to $1,000 in pay.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander was the prosecuting attorney in the case while Moncrief defended himself in the trial-like appeal. Board Vice Chairwoman Pam Werstler led the hearing with the Personnel Board acting as jury.
Baggett said he noticed on June 23 that there might be a shortage three days later because of either vacations or sick leave. He said he notified Fire Department personnel that he would need one and possibly two officers to work.
Baggett said he notified Lt. Mike Leonard at 6:22 a.m. on June 26 that Moncrief would need to work an additional shift because the first person on the mandatory overtime list was on vacation and Moncrief was second on the list.
“I was told (Moncrief) refused the overtime,” said Baggett, who had a 15-minute window to find a replacement for Moncrief.
Baggett said his initial understanding was that Moncrief wanted off because his children were visiting from Arkansas.
But Moncrief testified the reason he couldn’t work is his wife called earlier that night and said she was sick with nausea and vomiting. She called a second time before his shift ended and told him he needed to hurry home and take care of their 15-month-old child.
“I just said, ‘I can’t work,'” Moncrief said. “He (Leonard) told me it was mandatory overtime and I said, ‘I can’t. My wife’s sick.’”
Alexander and Bowling said Moncrief’s excuse doesn’t matter because he was required to work mandatory overtime and refused to do so.
Moncrief said a call came in from dispatch right at shift change and Leonard said he would cover for Moncrief on the call. However, Leonard did not say he would cover the full shift for Moncrief.
“I needed to be home and that was all that was on my mind,” Moncrief said. “I know I had to get someone to cover for me. It was my responsibility.”
Moncrief said Baggett “yelled at me” on the day of his next shift that week. He said he thought this was the end of the issue until he got a letter three months later from the mayor notifying him of the determination hearing.
Bowling testified that the determination hearing in September was attended by Moncrief, Sandlin, Alexander and Fire Department officials.
Bowling said he levied the penalties on Moncrief because “at the end of the day it’s the firefighter’s responsibility to make sure someone is able to fill the shift.” He added that filling the shift is a safety issue for the department and the city’s residents.
The mayor said he initially thought the proposed penalties were fitting for the violation, but he now thinks they’re too lenient.
Bowling urged the Personnel Board to consider harsher penalties because he believes Moncrief “made it worse in his actions” after June 26. The mayor said there “may have been collusion” between Moncrief and Leonard and “falsifying of documents” when trying to create a viable reason for the missed shift.
However, Bowling and Alexander said they could not provide more detail on the accusations because a determination hearing for Leonard is scheduled for today.
After admitting he made a mistake in not finding a replacement, Moncrief said he’s OK with the possible suspensions. He did say he would like the probation and possibility of a third suspension dropped.
Moncrief said he’s mainly unhappy with the way the city has handled the incident, especially since he’s been a good employee with Decatur Fire & Rescue for 22 years.
“I feel it’s unfair that it wasn’t handled in-house and that it got to the point that it went to the mayor,” Moncrief said.
The Personnel Board did not make a decision Tuesday. Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said it may be several months before the board issues a ruling.
