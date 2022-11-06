Acting Lt. Alan Moody said he responded by instinct when he entered a burning home and rescued one of three people injured in a Southeast Decatur fire early Friday morning.
“I made a difference, and it feels really good,” he said.
One man died in the fire, which fully engulfed the Fourth Avenue Southeast home at about 3 a.m. Friday.
Decatur Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said Station 3 firefighters were out on a call when a motorist informed them that the Fourth Avenue Southeast home was on fire.
“Fire was coming out of every window and door when they got on scene,” Thornton said.
Moody, fitted in full firefighter gear and equipped with compressed air so he could breathe despite the flames, entered the Fourth Avenue Southeast home after an officer informed him there could be people inside. Two men who were inside had already escaped the fire.
Thornton said Moody “went in low under the flames” to enter the home.
Moody said it took him about five minutes to locate the unresponsive woman.
“It seemed like three days, though,” he said.
He said the fire had already grown to a considerable size by the time he and his crew arrived.
“Flames were leaping over the roof and coming out of the windows,” Moody said. “There was fire showing all the way from the front."
Decatur Fire and Rescue had to suppress the blaze to allow for the rescue.
“We had to put water on the fire to knock it back enough to get (the victim) out,” Moody said. “By the time we got her out, (the fire had) already built back up.”
Firefighters are trained on how to locate victims during active blazes. The Fire Department places mannequins and other items inside a training structure to prepare firefighters for locating victims in a real fire, Thornton said.
“It’s a search pattern we’re trained to use. You keep going around rooms until you find something,” Moody said.
He said rescuing the woman was about following his training.
“We fall back on our training and it’s like muscle memory,” he said. “I couldn’t tell you (much about the rescue) because I just did what I was supposed to do. I only vaguely remember it.”
The woman was treated on the scene and airlifted to UAB Hospital. Her condition was not immediately available.
The two men who escaped the fire were treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital and released.
The person who died was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics in Huntsville for an autopsy. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn on Friday said he suspects the cause of death was smoke inhalation.
Decatur Fire & Rescue said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the fire.
Thornton said Moody was entering an incredibly dangerous blaze.
“Just from what bystanders told us, it was a pretty quick-moving and aggressive fire,” Thornton said. “Every window and door they could see had fire moving out of it. ... It was really brave of him to enter the house that was fully involved."
Thornton said Moody followed his training
“Alan did a great job. He went into a dangerous environment, and he did what we train all our guys to do,” Thornton said. “I’m proud of him being able to perform at the level he did.
“For Alan Moody to go in and find that woman and get her out was a pretty amazing thing. We’re proud of Alan and hopeful the lady he got out has a full recovery.”
Although Moody was able to save one person, Thornton said the department mourns the person they were unable to rescue.
“We say it with a heavy heart that there was one person who didn’t make it out, who we couldn’t save,” he said. “My heart goes out to the family and the community of those who knew him.”
