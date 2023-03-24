A Decatur firefighter and his lieutenant will serve unpaid suspensions after the Personnel Board on Thursday rejected their appeals of Mayor Tab Bowling’s decision to penalize them in connection with the alleged violation of a mandatory overtime policy.
The board voted unanimously that driver/engineer Pete Moncrief will serve a suspension for two 24-hour shifts with a six-month probation for allegedly refusing a last-minute directive that he work mandatory overtime at Station 4 last summer.
Moncrief's supervisor, Lt. Michael Leonard, will serve a one-day suspension with a six-month probation after department leaders and city officials said he mishandled the incident. He also has to attend leadership training.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the two firefighters will receive a written notification of the decisions in about 10 days. They then have 10 days to appeal the decisions to Morgan County Circuit Court and notify the city clerk of their appeals.
It took the Personnel Board five months and two appeal hearings to get to the point where it met for almost two hours in executive session Thursday before making a ruling.
Personnel Board Chairman Harold Gilmore said he didn’t like that the case took an extended time period to resolve.
“After reviewing the evidence, I agree with the mayor,” Gilmore said. “I sat and listened to all of the facts. I looked at it sideways and upside down. I looked at the transcript and, based on the testimony of who were involved, I made my decision.
“I would rather not stretch out ever again (over) that length of time. However, it wasn’t hard to make a decision.”
Fire Chief Tracy Thornton said Thursday the issue “hasn’t been easy on anybody” in his Fire Department and they’re ready to put the controversy behind them.
“It’s not just bad stuff with them and we don’t want to judge anybody on their worst day,” Thornton said. “I think we’re all ready to move forward.”
If the two men don’t appeal, Thornton said the suspension would create a temporary shortage in the department shifts. Leonard remains at Station 4. Moncrief, who also is a medic, moved to Station 6.
The chief said Station 6 needed a medic after the department promoted five or six firefighters to driver/engineer recently.
Thornton said the department could do a better job of handling its paperwork, particularly in the documentation of employee issues like mandatory overtime.
In the hearings held in October and February, there was testimony that Battalion Chief Jeremy Baggett notified Leonard on June 26 at 6:15 a.m., minutes before Moncrief's normal shift ended, that another firefighter called in sick that morning and Moncrief was next on the mandatory overtime list. The department uses this list to make sure a fire station has at least three available firefighters.
Moncrief allegedly refused to work the additional 24-hour shift. Testimony varied on whether he didn’t want to work because his wife was sick or because he had children coming in from out of town for a visit.
Moncrief, a driver/engineer since 2000, told the board in his Oct. 25 hearing that he knew the mandatory overtime rules. He admitted to violating department policy when he left without finding someone to cover for him.
However, Moncrief testified Leonard said at the time he would find someone to cover Moncrief's shift.
Moncrief, who could not be reached for comment Thursday, said in October that he was unhappy with the way the city has handled the incident, especially since he’s been a good employee with Decatur Fire & Rescue for 22 years. He estimated the two-shift suspension would cost him $800 to $1,000 in pay.
Leonard’s Feb. 28 appeal hearing was much more contentious than the previous hearing. Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander, who prosecuted both cases, argued that Leonard deserved harsher penalties, including a loss of his rank and supervisory position.
Alexander told the board that Leonard’s story was inconsistent and he didn’t properly document the Moncrief case. Leonard’s documentation was a torn piece of note paper that said, “Moncrief refused to work mandatory overtime.”
Leonard, who could not be reached Thursday for comment on the decision, testified that he and Moncrief are friends and he was aware that the driver’s wife was sick.
However, Leonard said that, when he told his friend before he left, “I’ve got this,” he was only talking about covering a medical call that came in right at the shift change. He denied offering to cover for Moncrief for the entire shift.
