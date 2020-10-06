A midmorning fire destroyed an outbuilding just off Beltline Road Southwest and was quickly extinguished, according to the Decatur fire marshal.
Jason Jones said two units responded to douse the shed fire in a wooded area between the Courtyard by Marriott hotel and Old Moulton Road.
Decatur police detained a man for questioning. Jones said the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.