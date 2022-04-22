Decatur Fire & Rescue this morning battled a house fire at 208 Robinson St. S.W., the second fire at the house in three days.
No one was injured in the fire.
Jeanie Pharis, director of Morgan County 911, said the call reporting the fire came in at 8:14 a.m.
The fire appeared to be under control by 8:45 a.m., but the house was severely damaged. No neighboring houses in the subdivision just north of Wilson Morgan Park sustained noticeable damage.
Fire Marshal Jason Jones today said the first fire was Wednesday evening.
"The previous fire appeared to have been accidental in nature upon investigation of the scene," Jones said. "Upon arrival at the fire scene on today’s date, the fire was heavily involved and coming through the roof."
Jones said the cause of today's fire has not been determined but is under investigation.
