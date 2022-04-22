Decatur Fire & Rescue’s Engine 2 was damaged early this morning when it was hit by a vehicle on Alabama 20, a Fire Department official said.
Deputy Chief Nathan Springer said Engine 2 responded to a wreck near Calvary Assembly of God at about 5:20 a.m. and, about 20 minutes later, was starting to leave when a car hit the firetruck.
Springer said the vehicle hit the firetruck at the back of the cab and on the front of the pump panel.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. None of the firefighters were injured, Springer said.
Springer said the firetruck “was damaged pretty bad.” It was towed to the Training Center in the Flint area, where it will be assessed for damage.
