Hearts, stars and smiley faces choreographed to songs will add a special touch to the Spirit of America fireworks show, which is scheduled to run 15 minutes beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday.
Donna Whitten, Spirit of America chairperson, said she is optimistic about the festival producing a stellar show after last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s usually about a hundred boaters out there watching the fireworks,” she said. “My fingers are crossed and prayers are being said that it’s successful because you know it always rains on Fourth of July.”
Pyro Shows Inc. of Adamsville will produce the fireworks show for the fourth time at the festival. Whitten said festival visitors have enjoyed the company’s fireworks over that time.
“(Pyro Shows) does all of Point Mallard’s fireworks shows,” Whitten said. “At the last show (in 2019), people bragged. The year before that, we didn’t have enough money, so we had to shorten the show and people were complaining that the fireworks were too low. That’s when I called them and said, ‘What’s the best (offer) you have?’”
Despite a slight rate rate increase from Pyro Shows that Danny Turner, general manager for Pyro Shows, said was caused by higher fireworks manufacturing costs in China, Whitten said the Spirit of America Festival was able to retain its $17,000 budget from previous years. The show cost Whitten’s organization about $1,000 per minute of fireworks, she said.
The show’s soundtrack will be the highlight of this year’s event, and fireworks will be synchronized to radio station WDRM which will play a custom playlist of songs specifically for the show. The format for this year will be the same as the originally planned event for 2020 but with new songs, according to Turner.
“We revamped the soundtrack for 2021 so it’s updated,” Turner said. “Last year’s show was ready to go, so (this year is) going to be different but the same as 2020 would have been.”
In line with the festival’s patriotic theme, Turner said one highlight of the playlist will be Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” which will coincide with fireworks shells popping on each letter of “USA.”
Fireworks will be shot from the same location in Point Mallard Park as in other years, and Turner estimated the show will use a “couple thousand pounds of fireworks."
“If you’re in the park, you’re going to see it,” Turner said. “If you’re on the water, you’re going to see it. If you’re on Interstate 65 northbound, you’re going to see it.”
After last summer’s absence of a festival, Pyro Shows opened initial talks with Spirit of America about this summer’s fireworks and began more serious development of the show in January and February.
“The audience impact for Spirit of America is huge because you have all the folks on the river and that’s in addition to the folks you have in the park,” Turner said.
Independence Day weekend is one of the busiest times of the year for Pyro Shows, Turner said. He said Pyro Shows has had to turn down “way more shows this year” due to a lack of labor, but established relations with Spirit of America were influential in planning the show early.
“We started working with Spirit of America in 2017, and … it’s been awesome,” Turner said. “They’re great partners.”
Turner had one thing to say to audience members, who may forget there are faces behind the fireworks: “Scream and clap as loud as you can.”
“Believe it or not, the guys out there shooting the show can hear that, and that is one of the best adrenaline dumps you can get is when you hear that after-show,” he said. “Make no mistake, during the show those guys are working.”
