The city is working to address an overgrown alley and ditches that are creating issues like flooding and rats for First Avenue Southwest resident Robert Forton, but he’s still not satisfied with the response.
At least one council member believes Forton's issues are a sign that the city's upkeep of alleys and rights of way is inadequate.
Even after Mayor Tab Bowling informed Forton on Monday evening at the Decatur City Council work session that Environmental Services and Parks and Recreation (which oversees mowing and weed-trimming contractors) are working on the problems, Forton wasn’t happy.
“I’ve been getting the run-around from everybody in the city,” Forton said. “How long do you think it will take for y’all to do something?”
Forton said Wednesday that he thinks the city “would move faster if it were Point Mallard or in the mayor’s neighborhood.”
Forton claims he and his wife, Faye, were ignored by the mayor and the other city employees “for three or four months. If I lived in Point Mallard, they would have already addressed it. I’m getting rats, not mice.”
Bowling shared an email thread indicating that June 1 was the first time the city heard of the complaints. The thread between a number of city employees, including his executive assistant Susan Hood, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jonathan Gruber, and Environmental Services Director Daniel Boutwell, details their multiple interactions with Forton and his wife.
The emails also show the efforts Gruber and Boutwell are taking to try to address the Fortons’ problems.
Bowling told Forton in the council meeting that Parks and Recreation “does a pretty bang-up job,” and it just takes time for the city to address the problems in this area.
“We are trying to address the issues,” Bowling said.
In a June 3 email to various city employees, Gruber wrote that he went and assessed the alley and the property near First Avenue. He said the alley “appears that it had been cut at least once this year and is far from ‘out of hand.’”
Gruber said he asked the city’s mowing contractor “to mow the ditch beside (Forton’s) property ahead of his regularly scheduled cut.”
Gruber wrote that one photo he took shows “an example of why Mr. Forton may be seeing rats. There are multiple properties in this immediate vicinity that are not being cut by the homeowner. There are also multiple properties that are piling trash behind and in front of their property. I saw several mattresses, broken toilets, couches, etc.”
Boutwell said at the council meeting that he and (Environmental Services Superintendent) Reginald “Kip” Carter also visited the location. He said what they saw was a lot of illegal dumping.
Boutwell showed The Daily a photo of the piles of trash, which included a large pallet of unused dead grass sod. He told the council that they had the illegal dumping cleaned up. He also said he asked for surveillance cameras to be placed at the site in an effort to determine who is doing the dumping.
The city used surveillance cameras to catch and arrest three men in June 2018 on illegal dumping charges. In July 2018, then-Municipal Court Judge Billy Cook sentenced the trio to a 90-day suspended sentence each with 12 months of probation on illegal dumping charges.
One of the men was ordered to pay a $1,064 fine, including $196 in restitution to Community Development for time spent on cleaning up the garbage.
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Tuesday that the city contractor is working according to the bid specifications that are in his contract so it takes time to figure out the cost of doing any additional work the city might request.
Lake said a big issue is figuring out which properties are privately owned and which are in the city’s right of way.
“There’s been a lot of conversation on how we can take care of this area,” Lake said.
A city backhoe was on site Tuesday and scraping out a portion of the ditch, and Bowling said he think it looks good.
Robert Forton wasn’t so sure the city did enough.
“We’ll see, but I don’t think they did enough to solve the problem,” he said.
Councilman Billy Jackson said the Fortons’ problems are an example of the frustrations residents all over the city are having because the city switched to using a private contractor for alley and right-of-way upkeep.
The city eliminated its mowing crews and went to private landscaping services in 2013, a move that Jackson opposed.
Jackson said he knows “they’ve got us over a barrel” and the city can’t change back because the city sold much of its mowing equipment and weed trimmers in the switch and it would cost too much to buy the equipment again.
Now the city must respond to the complaints by increasing the number of times the contractor mows alleys to more than the three times a year that’s in the contract, Jackson said.
“If a citizen only mowed his yard three times a year, a red placard would be placed in his yard,” Jackson said. “That’s a double standard.”
Community Development places a red placard in a yard that’s overgrown with the grass being over 12 inches high. The placard warns the resident that the yard must be mowed. If it’s not mowed, the city will mow it and then send a bill or place a lien on the property.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said he doesn’t disagree with Jackson that there is a need for better alley mowing and city cleanup.
“Three times a year is not enough,” McMasters said. “I cut my grass every week and that includes my alley, but I understand that not everybody is physically able to mow their alley.”
McMasters said he agrees there are areas of the city that need to be better maintained.
“I want to be aggressive with keeping our city clean,” McMasters said. “We can show people how much pride we have in the city.”
