Single father Rick Tucker needed a place to live where he could bring his teenage daughters, make them nutritious meals and begin budgeting for a car.
All of those needs were met last month by the Salvation Army's new transitional housing program in Decatur.
“Now I can actually cook again," said Tucker, who had been staying in hotels where he does maintenance work but had access only to a microwave. "My girls can come whenever they want."
Tucker, who shares custody, and his daughters became the first residents in the transitional housing that replaced the Salvation Army's previous overnight shelter. The new program is designed to provide temporary housing to help families get on their feet and acquire the skills necessary to be self-sufficient.
“Other shelters in our area are unable to take single moms with male older children. They’re unable to take single dads with female children," said Capt. LeAnna Marion of Decatur's Salvation Army unit. “We opened up this housing so that we would be able to (accept families) in our community and fill the gap and need of services."
By the time the Salvation Army finishes renovating two apartment buildings on its property at Austinville Road Southwest near 14th Street, there will be units for seven families.
LeAnna's husband, Capt. Thomas Marion, said, “We saw the bigger need in our area was for families and there was nowhere for them to go at the time."
He said the transitional housing is a better use of money donated to the Salvation Army locally than having an overnight shelter.
"We switched to the family model because we were looking back at our numbers and what we had going through our regular housing shelter (and) on some nights we only had three or four people," Thomas Marion said.
Tucker moved in Nov. 19, said LeAnna Marion, and a second family is expected to move in this week to another apartment.
Tucker is in charge of maintenance at several hotels, with his main one being La Quinta Inn on Beltline Road Southwest. “I was always staying at the hotels, no matter where I’d go. All my hotels that I work at, if I was there for a couple weeks doing a project, they’d just give me a room.”
He said he lived like that for two years and it was difficult to have his daughters, Cara Tucker, 18, and Kylea Tucker, 13, stay with him. The daughters lived with their mother during those two years.
Since the move to transitional housing, Tucker said, Salvation Army workers "have done so much for us. So, anything they need, as far as property-wise, all they got to do is ask me and I’ll take care of it."
He already has started fulfilling that promise.
“I raked the yard just the other day and I trimmed up the bushes. Trying to make the property look as good as I can while I’m here,” he said.
The home also allows for a different kind of maintenance, Cara Tucker said.
“There’s a lot of repairs to be done (within the family)," she said. "We still have a lot of things to recover from, but this is a steppingstone.”
Rick Tucker added, “And one heck of one.”
---
Renovation project
LeAnna Marion said the housing renovation is a two-part process because of the two different apartment buildings.
“The one that we have done the renovation work on, that we are moving furniture into, contains four apartments and can hold four families," she said. “The second building, we have one apartment that’s complete, but won’t be available until January."
Two additional apartments in that building are still being renovated.
To make the apartments livable, the Salvation Army brought in plumbers, painters and cleaners, ordered new windows and replaced countertops. They also had to purchase furniture and small appliances.
GE Appliances, which has a refrigerator plant in Decatur, donated refrigerators and stoves for all apartments, according to LeAnna Marion. She said they also donated washers and dryers. The fourth apartment in the second building will be turned into a laundry facility for all of the tenants.
---
Acquiring new skills
Tiara Turner is The Salvation Army’s social worker and case manager and will work closely with the families.
“She is helping those families connect to other community resources that they need to help them with jobs, to find permanent housing, for life skills," LeAnna Marion said. “She is also making sure that from our food pantry, their kitchens are stocked."
Tucker will receive guidance while he's in transitional housing.
"Our process is to have him sit down with our case manager to learn budgeting skills and open a savings account so that he can save up for the purchase of a vehicle," LeAnna Marion said.
Next, the Salvation Army will help Tucker connect to other community resources that he may need to find more permanent housing.
The Salvation Army also will help transitional housing residents obtain financial assistance for child care and find jobs.
“Showing them a way out of the lifestyle they’ve been in," Thomas Marion said. "Make sure to get them on their feet so they don’t repeat this process.”
Thomas Marion said the families are given 90 days to live in the transitional housing, but the length of occupancy can be adjusted on a case-by-case basis.
The next three families to move in, according to LeAnna Marion, are a single father with children, a single mom with children, and a married couple with children.
Renovations on the buildings started Sept. 1 and the total cost will be about $75,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.