With the water flowing beneath them, Osprey Initiative workers Jack Bates and Mitch Lowe quickly assembled the device that's Decatur’s latest weapon in its fight against litter.
The two men, along with Osprey founder and owner Don Bates, Jack Bates' father, spent Tuesday afternoon in Decatur putting together six “Litter Gitters,” a litter trap made of PVC pipe, swimming noodles, a crab trap and polyester rope.
Don Bates supplied the city with six litter traps instead of three he had promised for a one-year lease of $30,000. The traps are laid out in pairs.
“One trap won’t catch everything so we hope the second trap will catch what’s left,” Bates said.
Decatur officials hope the traps combined with $50,000 the city spent on litter grates for installation in storm water drain boxes will make waterways cleaner.
Bates said each trap takes about 45 minutes to an hour to assemble. Most of the items are available at local retail stores.
“We’re still experimenting,” Bates said. “We’re probably going to change the crab trap to a high-grade aluminum. That’s something we’re very excited about.”
The water was low in Clark Spring Branch on the north end of Wilson Morgan Park near Sandlin Road, but Bates said he could tell where trash had been left after recent heavy rains.
The crew used T-posts where needed to anchor the Litter Gitters. A rope attached to the T-post was then threaded through the swimming noodles and attached to the trap. The rope was left long enough for flexibility and, along with the noodles, the trap will float up and down with the current. The traps are designed to catch floating debris and trash.
Bates said they placed the traps in locations chosen by city officials. They put two traps in Dry Creek near West Moulton Street. They had planned to put a pair in a Southeast Decatur creek, but City Council President Paige Bibbee said they realized that they couldn’t use the planned location because it’s in Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
Instead, Bibbee said the third location is a drainage creek near the Pointe Mallard Estates tennis courts and clubhouse.
“We hadn’t filled out the paperwork (for refuge access),” Bibbee said. “But that allows us to try another location.”
Bibbee called the traps “pretty cool,” and said she’s interested to see how well they work. She said she’s glad the city didn’t go with its first option in traps, which would have cost $170,000 and the company would not, as Osprey is, have cleaned out the traps weekly or after big storms.
