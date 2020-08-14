First Response Ambulance Service met response-time requirements for the fourth month in a row, according to figures released this week at the Decatur Ambulance Regulatory Board meeting.
The ambulance service met the requirements of an ordinance passed Sept. 29 despite falling short for most of the last two years under the previous ordinance. The new ordinance, like the previous one, requires the ambulance service to respond within 12 minutes on 90% of its calls to the police jurisdiction, a 1½-mile area outside of the city limits, and within eight minutes on 90% of its calls within the city limits.
Unlike the previous ordinance, the new one has financial penalties for noncompliance.
Response times for both the ambulance service and Decatur Fire & Rescue were released Tuesday. The ordinance does not apply to Decatur Fire, but the department also responds to 911 emergency medical calls.
For First Response, 93.9% of the calls had a response time of eight minutes or less in the city limits in July, and 94.1% had a response time of 12 minutes or less in the police jurisdiction in July. For the full second quarter, 94.3% of calls had a response time of eight minutes or less in the city limits and 93.6% had a response time of 12 minutes or less in the police jurisdiction.
For Decatur Fire & Rescue, 97.2% of the calls had a response of eight minutes or less in the city limits in July and 100% had a response time of 12 minutes or less in the police jurisdiction in July. For the second quarter, 96.5% had a response time of eight minutes or less in the city limits and 100% had a response time of 12 minutes or less in the police jurisdiction.
The ordinance provides authority for the EMS coordinator to exempt some emergency calls from the response-time requirements for good cause, typically when factors beyond First Response's control delay the response. First Response has complained that the ordinance's time limit for requesting those exemptions is too short.
The Ambulance Regulatory Board on Tuesday supported giving more time for First Response to request a response time exception to the EMS coordinator — from 48 hours now required by city ordinance to 72 hours from the end of the call.
The board voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend the filing extension to the Decatur City Council, which has the final say on amending the city’s ambulance service ordinance.
First Response had asked to have 96 hours to file those forms because of the nature of its business and because crews work every third day.
Crews are to turn in the forms for the shift they work and “if they didn’t turn them in, then I go back and I hound them, and I call them and I email them,” said Jason Tindal, the chief operations officer for First Response.
“Most of the time, nine times out of 10, I don’t need the extra time,” he said. But, “things happen, life happens.”
Tindal said later that, with crews responding to “back-to-back calls at 3 in the morning, it slips their mind.” Asked about the board’s decision, Tindal said: “Anything helps.”
Battalion Chief and EMS Coordinator Ashley England said he could support extending the filing requirement to 72 hours, but not to 96 hours. According to England, the Alabama Office of EMS requires all EMS reports to be turned in within 72 hours.
First Response also requested that forms denied due to the 48-hour requirement be considered for time exemptions and that it not be mandatory to list on the forms the location of other units. No motion was made to consider those requests.
