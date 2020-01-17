With its December performance, First Response Ambulance Service met its required response times within the city in consecutive months for the first time in more than a year, but it again fell short in Decatur's police jurisdiction.
Decatur's only ambulance provider responded within the required time on 93.1% of its December calls in the city, Battalion Chief Ashley England reported this week. Its response rate was 86.5% in the police jurisdiction. The service had 306 emergency calls within the city limits and 37 in the PJ.
The November rates were 91.7% in the city and 81.2% in the PJ.
The city’s new ambulance service ordinance requires a service to respond to a call and make it to the scene in 8 minutes or less on 90% of its in-city emergency calls in a month. In the police jurisdiction, the ambulance service must reach a scene within 12 minutes on at least 90% of the calls.
Failure to meet required response could mean receiving points that could add up to the city pulling the ambulance service’s certificate to operate in the city. Failure could also mean fines.
England also reported Decatur Fire and Rescue had a 95.2% response rate, on 290 calls, in the city and 100% of 23 calls in the police jurisdiction.
Division Chief Tracy Thornton, the interim chairman of the ambulance regulatory board that received England's report, called it “awesome” that First Response met its in-city requirements again.
“There are some people out there who think we don't want this to work out, but we want them to keep going and making their goals every month,” Thornton said.
First Response owner David Childers said he was “pleased we could make the ARB happy” by making its required response times. England denied First Response’s appeal for leniency on two calls in the police jurisdiction.
While city leaders have been insistent that ambulances respond within 480 seconds within the city and unwilling to change, Childers continues to complain that the national standard is 540 seconds.
“Somebody is going to get killed,” Childers said.
He said he has been asked if the ambulance service is "having to break the law to respond to a scene, and I said we are. The only thing that’s going to change this is a 12,500-pound ambulance meeting another vehicle at an intersection and somebody getting killed.”
Childers admitted that it will likely take more ambulances and employees on the road for better coverage, but that is not financially feasible in the city.
“This is a matter of supply and demand that I’m not sure the city can support,” Childers said.
I think it is pretty bad that it has taken an ordinance to improve ambulance response times. If First Response can make them now, they could have without the ordinance. Mr. Childers still has complaints, worrying about breaking the laws to make response times and an accident involving one of his ambulances. What laws are broken if it is an emergency and lights and siren required by law are in use? Surely his ambulances stop for red lights at intersections, emergency vehicles in Alabama request the right of way when there is a red traffic signal. and surely the drivers are trained to use common sense when going to emergency calls regarding speed. After all if they don't get there they can help
