For the first time this year, First Response Ambulance Service met its response time requirements within the Decatur city limits in November.
However, the city's only ambulance service didn’t meet its required time in the police jurisdiction for the month, the Ambulance Regulatory Board learned at Tuesday’s monthly meeting.
First Response owner David Childers also reported that his company remains unable to obtain a $2 million performance bond required by a new ordinance.
Childers told the board that the city may have to decrease the amount of the required bond, put the ambulance service on a contract and answer a series of questions to justify the need before a bank or insurance company is willing to issue a performance bond.
Morgan County 911 reported to the ARB that First Response had a 91.7% average within the city limits, surpassing the requirement that the ambulance service reach the scene within eight minutes on 90% of its emergency calls. The ambulance service made 308 of the 336 calls within the required time.
Childers said his ambulance service improved its response times in the city by monitoring how long a unit stayed at Decatur Morgan Hospital for non-emergency calls.
“If a unit stays at the hospital too long, we make them leave and go back later,” Childers said.
First Response’s average was 81% in the police jurisdiction, where the ambulance service must reach a scene within 12 minutes on at least 90% of the calls. The service missed the requirement on three of the 16 calls in the PJ.
“There’s a low, low call volume in the police jurisdiction so one or two calls can change the average,” Childers said. “Distance is also a big factor in the PJ.”
First Response’s repeated failure to meet the response time requirements is the main reason the City Council passed a new ambulance service ordinance that went into effect Sept. 1.
The new ordinance implements financial penalties and point provisions that can lead to loss of First Response's license based on quarterly performance.
EMS Coordinator and Decatur Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief Ashley England said the fourth quarter, which covers October, November and December, is the first full quarter since the new ordinance went into effect. First Response did not meet required times in October.
“We will start looking at response times and whether they meet the ordinance’s requirements for the fourth quarter after December,” England said.
Violation of in-city or police jurisdiction response-time requirements would result in a financial penalty of $10,000 and 10 points for the first incident. A second consecutive quarterly violation would result in a $20,000 penalty and 20 points.
Points imposed pursuant to the ordinance could add up to impact the ambulance service’s certificate to operate in the city:
• At 10 points or higher, status reports will be made to the City Council until the point total drops below 10 points.
• At 16 points or higher, the ambulance service will not be permitted to submit its notice of intent to renew its certificate to operate until a plan of action is presented and approved by the ARB.
• At 21 points or higher, the ambulance service will not be permitted to submit its notice of intent to renew its CPNC.
• At 26 points or higher, the EMS coordinator shall recommend revocation of the ambulance service’s certificate to operate in the city.
