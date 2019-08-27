A Decatur native who drove one of the boats involved in a fatal July 4 collision on Smith Lake pleaded guilty Monday to boating under the influence.
William Jackson Fite, 23, of Atlanta, entered the plea agreement with the Winston County District Attorney's Office. Pursuant to the agreement, he was fined $2,100 for the misdemeanor and placed on two years of unsupervised probation.
Decatur residents Nick Bowling Suggs and his wife, Jodi Wallace Suggs, both 50, were indicted by a Winston County grand jury Aug. 20 and arrested on Class A misdemeanor charges Aug. 21 for their alleged role in the 10 p.m. crash. Both were charged with criminally negligent homicide.
Kelsey Nicole Starling, 26, who was a passenger on a 2012 Mastercraft boat operated by Fite, remains missing after the crash in the deep Rock Creek area of the lake and is presumed dead. Starling, a speech pathologist at a Birmingham elementary school, lived in Homewood and was a Troy native. According to her obituary, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama, and received a master's degree from the University of Montevallo.
The Suggses were in a 2011 Harris Flotebote pontoon boat which the Alabama Marine Police on the day after the accident said was operated by Jodi Suggs. Five people were injured in the collision and four were taken to area hospitals, troopers said. The Mastercraft boat capsized and all of its passengers went into the water, Alabama Marine Police said.
According to the misdemeanor complaint filed by a trooper in the case, Fite was under the influence of a "substance which impairs the mental or physical faculties of the person to a degree which renders the person incapable (of) safely driving."
Fite has not been charged in causing the accident.
