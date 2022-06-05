The 19 cadets who were seniors in the junior ROTC program at Decatur High received more than $400,000 in scholarships this year, and five of them are entering or already in the armed forces.
One of those cadets, Quincy Watkins, enlisted in the Alabama National Guard at age 17. He completed Army basic combat training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, days before he began his senior year at Decatur High.
Watkins first joined the JROTC program his sophomore year to seek better guidance and make improvements in his life.
“I had a really bad attitude problem before I joined JROTC,” Watkins said. “I didn’t really know what I wanted to do after high school, so JROTC helped me with career planning and my teamwork skills. I guess it made me a better leader also.”
Watkins quickly developed a stern work ethic and positive personality, said Lt. Col. Michael Snyder, the JROTC senior army instructor. Those attributes earned Watkins the role of sergeant major in the JROTC program this year.
“A very likable young man, I don’t think he’s ever met a stranger,” Snyder said. “Quincy is goal-oriented and he likes to build a team and get them to accomplish a task.”
Watkins is working as a server at Ninja Japanese Restaurant on Point Mallard Parkway and will attend the University of North Alabama in the spring where he will major in interior architecture. He also plans to join the ROTC program at UNA.
Watkins is part of the Split Training Option, which allows 17-year old juniors to join the Army Reserves or National Guard. The juniors must go through 10 weeks of basic combat training during the summer after their junior year and return to school to graduate before leaving for advanced individual training.
Snyder said cadets who finish basic training before they graduate high school does not happen often at Decatur High. He said Watkins and fellow cadet John Jimenez were inspired by a former cadet who had accomplished that feat.
“The first one to do it was Matthew Tankersley, and he graduated in 2019,” Snyder said. “Both of them saw what Tankersley had done, and I think they used that as an example of, ‘Hey I can get basic training done. I can do (advanced individual training), and then I’m postured to where I don’t have to do any more training to start college.’”
Four other cadets are also entering the armed forces. John Jimenez joined the Army and will be going to UNA with Watkins in the spring. Jennifer Luviano and Carlos Palacios have enlisted in the Army and are waiting for their date to report to Army basic combat training later this summer.
Cadet Griffin Alexander graduated high school in December and enlisted in the Marines and graduated from Marine Corps Boot Camp in April. He is undergoing combat training at Camp Geiger in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
Snyder said both Watkins and Jimenez were on the rifle team this year and were “consistent performers.”
Watkins and Jimenez will go through AIT, followed by annual training for two weeks in the summer.
"AT (annual training) is something all reserve soldiers have to do every summer for two weeks," Watkins said.
Watkins signed a six year contract with the Army.
On April 24, the Decatur JROTC members carried the casket of George Mills, a revered Decatur World War II veteran and prisoner of war who helped mentor Decatur JROTC students for years. Watkins said they looked at him as a grandfather and hung on to every piece of advice he gave them.
“He was a person who was very selfless. He thought of others before he thought of himself,” Watkins said. “He told us he was there for us and if we ever needed anything, he was always there to encourage us and root for us.”
Watkins said he viewed his role as one of Mills’ pallbearers as an honor.
“Out of all people George Mills knew, he decided to pick JROTC cadets to be his pallbearers,” Watkins said. “It was an honor for us to do that and to show our appreciation for him.”
Snyder said he wants his cadets to consider their lives after high school and constantly talks to them about opportunities within the armed forces.
“The way I approach it is I teach them to set goals after high school and help them develop a plan to accomplish that goal,” Snyder said. “But it’s their goals that they set.”
The senior cadets this year have all set goals for themselves with some of them choosing to further their education like Alan Clara and Janet Martinez-Mendoza, who both received scholarships valued at $176,000 to attend Berea College in Berea, Kentucky. Four cadets received the Semper Fi Community Task Force Bob Marshall Memorial Scholarship and the Decatur Lions Club Scholarship.
The cadets also scored a rating of 97.5 out of 100 in their March triennial inspection, earning them the top national distinction of “Honor Unit with Distinction.”
The total amount of scholarship money awarded was over $430,000.
