D220925 loader IMG_9908 TONED
Buy Now

A Decatur Environmental Services Department employee collects debris in a loader truck from an alley in Southeast Decatur on Friday. Officials hope a new fleet replacement plan will end the lengthy pickup delays experienced over the summer. [ERIC FLEISCHAUER/DECATUR DAILY]

Decatur's Environmental Services Department remains behind in large-item debris and limb pickup, but Director Daniel Boutwell says crews are catching up and he’s hoping a vehicle replacement plan in the new budget will solve the problem.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432. Twitter @DD_BayneHughes.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.