Food and clothes for homeless people will be distributed Friday and Saturday mornings to help those struggling during the winter storm this week.
Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur, said her agency at 1032-C Fourth Ave. S.E., will be offering food and supplies from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
She said regular hours, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday will resume next week, weather permitting.
