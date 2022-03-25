An outdoor culinary event begun last year will return next week to Old Decatur for another season.
The first Food Truck Friday of 2022 will take place April 1, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Bank and Church streets. Food trucks on site will be Get Loaded, Just Wing It and Tacos Los Volcanes.
Other Food Truck Fridays will be May 6, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7 and Nov. 4.
