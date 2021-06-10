Due to the popularity of Food Truck Friday, the event, typically held the first Friday of the month on Bank Street, will return June 18.
Food Truck Friday, which features four food trucks at the Old State Bank, began in March.
Earlier this year, the Decatur City Council approved food trucks operating near the Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market, Alabama Center for the Arts and the Old State Bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.