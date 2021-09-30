Food trucks will return to Bank Street on Friday for Food Truck Friday.
Lunchgoers can choose from Brix and Embers pizza, Tacos Los Volcanes, Just Wing It, Get Loaded potatoes, fries, nachos and fry breads, and Happi Pappi Beignets.
The food trucks will be at the Old State Bank from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.