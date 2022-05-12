Oak Park Elementary teacher Missy Olinger said she has loved helping others since she was a child and has done so for more than 20 years in Decatur schools, but now she will get to do it in a different way — at the school she once attended.
Olinger, 47, will begin her new role as Benjamin Davis Elementary’s principal on July 1. The school's current principal, Aundrea Hanson, is transferring to Woodmeade Elementary to fill the vacant principal role there, and the Decatur City Schools board on Tuesday appointed Olinger to fill the Ben Davis slot.
Olinger said she wants to build strong and meaningful relationships with both students and staff at Ben Davis, which is a neighborhood school for kindergarten and a magnet school for first and second grades.
“That’s what my goal every day is, to make a difference in the kids' lives,” Olinger said. “I want to let everyone know that I have an open-door policy for the parents to be involved because I’m also a Decatur parent who wants to be involved.”
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said he promoted Olinger because of her experience with early childhood education.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and knows our system extremely well,” Douglas said. “She will work with our magnet school parents to continue the rich tradition of Ben Davis.”
Olinger said she wants to encourage teamwork between teachers and students and referred to them as a family. She and her husband David have three children: Sam, Brooks, and Maggie Grace. Brooks and Maggie Grace are students at Austin High, and Sam graduated from Austin in 2019.
A Decatur native, Olinger attended Ben Davis when it was called Westlawn Elementary and graduated from Austin High. She received her teaching degrees from the University of North Alabama, Alabama A&M, and the University of West Alabama.
Not straying far from the path, Olinger has spent her entire teaching career in Decatur City Schools, beginning her career as a kindergarten teacher at West Decatur 25 years ago. For 10 years, she taught kindergarten and third grade, and has worked as a reading specialist for the last 15 years.
The Olinger name is well known in the Decatur school district. Deana Olinger, Olinger’s sister-in-law, retired as a math teacher at Austin High and currently works at the Excel Center and Francis Nungester Elementary “in intervention groups.” Olinger’s niece, Mollie Olinger Linley, is a teacher at Walter Jackson Elementary and her father, Jasper Champion, is a school bus driver for the district.
Hanson, who has been Ben Davis’s principal since 2015, has helped the school achieve the National Blue Ribbon award and Olinger wants to maintain that level of success. She said she wants to keep focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) learning and improving math and reading scores.
“You always want to (strive) for excellence,” Olinger said. “Of course the students at Benjamin Davis excel, so we want to keep the rigor of the reading and the math to accelerate that.”
Oak Park Elementary Principal Teddi Jackson said she met Olinger this year when she hired her to be a reading specialist for Oak Park.
“She came in here not knowing these kids, not knowing these teachers and she made it a point to build relationships with the students, the parents and the teachers in my building,” Jackson said.
Jackson said Olinger was instrumental in helping teachers and students adjust to the state literacy standards for this school year.
“My goal was to get my teachers on board with the goals and plans of the district and I think (Olinger) came in and did just that,” Jackson said. “We are experiencing a great loss right now because she’s leaving.”
