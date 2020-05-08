A retired educator and administrator who said he wants to give teachers, parents and students a louder voice in decision-making is seeking a seat on the Decatur school board.
Stan Carr, a former assistant principal and athletic director at Decatur High, is hoping to fill the District 3 vacancy created when school board president Karen Duke announced she was not seeking reelection after serving on the board for 20 years.
“I will be transparent and will work hard with the superintendent and other board members to make the system the best it can be,” said Carr, who retired in 2017.
A lifelong resident of Decatur, he attended Walter Jackson Elementary and graduated from Decatur High. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama, he returned to north Alabama, where he was a classroom teacher and coached boys basketball at East Lawrence High School in the Caddo community.
He became assistant principal at Decatur High in 1996 and served as athletic director from 2013 until 2017. He has continued to work with the athletic department as a volunteer.
“I see my experience in education and particularly with the Decatur school system as a great advantage for being a candidate for the board,” Carr said. “I would like to be a voice for students, parents and teachers in the educational process. Decatur has a great school system, and I think I can be a valuable team member as our schools move into the future.”
District 3 encompasses portions of Southeast Decatur including Point Mallard, Hickory Hills and Burningtree, as well as the Flint and Frances Nungester Elementary School areas.
In January, Jason Palmer, a former Hartselle school teacher, announced he was running for the District 5 seat, presently occupied by Donnie Lane, who said in December he would not seek reelection after 12 years on the board.
The other board members — Michele Gray King (District 1), Peggy Baggett (District 2) and Dwight Jett Jr. (District 4) — are seeking reelection.
Decatur school board members run by district and qualifying is July 7-21, said Decatur City Clerk Stacy Gilley. The municipal election is Aug. 25, and the new board takes office Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Aug. 10, and Decatur board members make $300 per month.
To run for the school board, candidates must be a registered voters and live in the district they want to represent at least 90 days before the election, Gilley said. The qualifying fee is $50.
