Ken Collier, who spent 40 years with the Decatur Police Department before retiring as chief in 2010, has died. He was 71.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shelton Funeral Home followed by a memorial service in its chapel at 1 p.m.
The funeral home said Collier died Tuesday.
