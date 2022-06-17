Former Decatur resident Greg Woodruff, who has seen Yellowstone Lake rise several feet per day since Sunday and experienced a 24-hour loss of power from flooding, is now isolated at Yellowstone National Park but said he should be able to return to his nearby home next week.
Massive flooding has closed the entire park and forced the evacuation of 10,000 visitors, according to The Associated Press. At least 88 people were rescued by the Montana National Guard over the past few days from campsites and small towns, and hundreds of homes were damaged by muddy waters.
Woodruff, a 2006 Austin High graduate, has been living in Park County, Montana, and working as a trout fishing guide at Yellowstone Park for more than 10 years. When waters began to rise Sunday, Woodruff said he was on the lake leading a fishing class.
“On the vessel, we have a radio and I listened to the weather that morning and … eastern and western counties were all on that weather radio with flood conditions,” Woodruff said. “Being at the top of the watershed, literally in the lake, I’m not going to notice it.”
Woodruff said when he returned to shore, his manager told him that water levels were starting to rise.
“We just knew that it was going to get significantly worse,” Woodruff said. “We saw the lake level rise feet per day instead of inches by day like it normally does.”
Later that day, power went out in the park for more than 24 hours, and Woodruff said he and other workers at the park had to warm themselves at night with propane heaters.
“During that time, we were all just trying to stay warm and feed each other and take care of each other,” Woodruff said. “Nothing was really crazy here where I’m at because I’m at the top of where all the water was coming from. The main thing for us was hot water and electricity.”
Woodruff said the lake area at the park is expected to open up Monday and said they currently are back on the main power and have stopped using generators. He said he believes his girlfriend will be able to reunite with him today at the park.
“We’ve been apart for a few days, but she’s probably going to make it into the park (today),” Woodruff said.
Woodruff, 34, and his girlfriend Sophia Gonzales, 25, live in Gardiner, Montana, and Gonzales said she witnessed a house floating down Old Gardiner Road on Monday. The house had been home to six park employees and had been ripped from its foundation and floated five miles downstream before sinking.
“We all watched that happen and have kind of been in a whirlwind ever since,” Gonzales said. “I feel like we’re pretty lucky here in comparison to a lot of the different areas in Montana.”
Gonzales said her town will feel the effects of the flood’s devastation “for years to come.”
The flooding — triggered by a combination of torrential rain and rapid snowmelt — hit just as hotels around Yellowstone were filling up with summer tourists. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.