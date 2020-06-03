Former Decatur used car lot owner Greg Steenson received multiple life sentences from a Morgan County judge Tuesday after pleading guilty to several counts of theft and one count of possession of a forged instrument.
Circuit Judge Charles Elliott sentenced Steenson, 51, to four consecutive life sentences, three concurrent life sentences and two concurrent 20-year sentences, according to the Morgan County District Attorney’s Office, which prosecuted the case.
The day before the sentence was rendered, Steenson asked that Elliott recuse himself due to the judge's previous employment as a Morgan County assistant district attorney.
Steenson in February pleaded guilty to seven counts of first-degree theft, and one count each of second-degree theft and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. The District Attorney's Office said all charges stemmed from Steenson's involvement in the now-defunct used car business Priceville Partners, doing business as Performance Auto Sales.
According to court records, a Morgan County jury found in February that the state had proved beyond a reasonable doubt the existence of four aggravating circumstances:
• Steenson’s actions involved the actual taking or receipt of property of great monetary value or damage causing great monetary loss to the victims;
• The offense involved a high degree of sophistication or planning, occurred over a lengthy period of time and involved multiple victims;
• After his release on bond, Steenson involved himself in the same type of scheme: accepting money for vehicles to which he had no title or right to sell; and
• Based upon his prior history and the facts of the case, Steenson has shown himself to be a threat or danger to the public.
Steenson in 2002 pleaded guilty to a check-kiting scheme involving Heritage Bank and served 28 months in prison.
After posting bond on the charges related to Priceville Partners, Steenson had his bond revoked for being involved in a similar fraudulent scheme involving used automobiles in Birmingham, according to the DA's office.
The jury’s finding allowed Elliott to deviate from the sentencing guidelines recommended by the Alabama Sentencing Commission, according to the DA’s office.
“Without this verdict by the jury, the sentencing range for all of Steenson's charges would have been 27 to 115 months in prison,” according to the office, but the jury's verdict increased the range of punishment in each of the first-degree theft charges from a minimum of two years to a maximum of life with the possibility of parole.
Steenson has been in the Morgan County Jail since March 20, 2018.
After the hearing, District Attorney Scott Anderson said, “I’m glad this case is over. We’ve closed this chapter in the history of Morgan County.”
Steenson’s attorney, Breck Robinson, couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
The indictment alleges that between April and December 2015, Steenson sold or traded vehicles to eight victims for which he did not hold a legal title. The victims either paid cash to Steenson or traded their vehicle, or a combination of the two, for vehicles for which the victims were unable to obtain titles. Steenson also allegedly forged the signature of two victims on title applications.
Steenson was a 40% owner of Priceville Partners from June 2013 until February 2016, and the company filed for bankruptcy in March 2016.
The business received loans from former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin and former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency agent Steven Ziaja. Franklin was found in contempt of court when the bankruptcy led to the discovery that her $150,000 loan came from inmate-food funds that she was then prohibited by court order from using for purposes other than feeding inmates.
Steenson was also sentenced earlier this year in a case against him by the Alabama Securities Commission, after pleading guilty before Elliott to charges of securities fraud and financial exploitation of the elderly.
As part of that plea agreement, Steenson is to pay $113,000 in restitution to three victims and is permanently banned from the securities industry.
Sentenced to 15 years in the Securities Commission case, he is to serve two years in state prison followed by five years of probation.
According to the Securities Commission, Steenson in June 2015 sold profit‐sharing agreements to three investors to finance a quick “flip” of real estate and misrepresented to them that the invested funds would be used to purchase real estate in Tennessee. The land was never purchased and Steenson spent the money on personal and other business expenses, according to the commission.
On Monday, Steenson asked Elliott to recuse himself from the proceedings, saying an impartial judge should preside over the sentencing phase of the case.
Steenson said in a motion that Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell was originally assigned to hear the case and, because she was ill at the time, he entered his plea to Elliott, who previously was a Morgan County assistant district attorney under Anderson.
In the motion, Steenson said Elliott “purportedly had access to, and reviewed” the state’s files on the case while still employed in the DA’s office.
Steenson was charged on the various counts in August 2016. Elliott left the DA's office in September 2017.
Last month, Steenson asked the court to consider some mitigating factors in determining his sentence, saying he is 51 years old and is not in good health. He also asserted that if he is turned over to the Alabama Department of Corrections, he would be sent to Kilby Correctional Facility, where COVID-19 cases have been reported.
He said in the motion that he had agreed to cooperate with law enforcement in the case and discussed his role in the case during his first meeting with law enforcement before he was charged.
