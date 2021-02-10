A former First Response paramedic was sentenced to prison Tuesday for tampering with fentanyl vials used on ambulances in Decatur for patients in severe pain and replacing the drug with saline to avoid detection.
Michael Greenhaw, 43, of Arab, was sentenced to 51 months after admitting to taking the fentanyl from vials in a vault at First Response's 1502 Central Parkway headquarters in Decatur. The tampering took place in 2018. Greenhaw pleaded guilty to one federal count of tampering with a consumer product in October 2019.
In a plea agreement, Greenhaw said he tampered with approximately 129 vials of fentanyl citrate while employed as a supervisory paramedic at First Response. He said he refilled the vials with saline in a training room at First Response that had no video surveillance, and then glued the tops back onto the vials and returned them to the vault. He said he also distributed the tampered vials for use on ambulances.
Greenhaw said he began using the fentanyl to treat back pain, but eventually became addicted.
He was caught when a co-employee saw him gluing the tops back onto the saline-filled vials. The co-employee reported the theft to the Decatur Police Department on Aug. 23, 2018.
First Response is the sole ambulance service in Decatur.
“Greenhaw put vulnerable patients in grave danger by replacing fentanyl citrate with saline in vials that he knew were intended to be administered to critically ill or injured patients,” U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona said in a statement today. “Greenhaw’s criminal conduct undermines the tireless efforts of first responders who work hard to make sure that patients receive the necessary emergency medical care.”
Greenhaw is also facing theft charges in Morgan County Circuit Court for theft of both fentanyl and ketamine. His trial in that case is scheduled for Sept. 13.
