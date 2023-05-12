The nonprofit Neighborhood Christian Center plans a leadership transition from its directors of almost two decades to a couple that includes a former Austin High football player with experience mentoring at-risk youths.
Deterrian “DT” Shackelford, who attended center programs as a child, and his wife Jhorden will join the NCC staff this summer. Tim and Pamela Bolding, the couple that has served the center as directors since 2006, will help transition the Shackelfords into the director role over a two-year period.
“My husband and I always hoped it could be a husband-and-wife team (as the next directors), but we knew God might have a different direction,” Pamela said. “We’re very blessed that he is doing it again with a husband and wife.”
During the transitional period, DT and Pamela will serve as co-directors while Jhorden will serve as operations manager. Tim will continue devoting time to his prison ministry that serves Morgan and Limestone County inmates. The transition plan was announced in an email from the NCC board to the program's supporters on Thursday.
“Something in my heart always knew that I would be back home,” DT said. “I didn’t know how that would happen, but once the opportunity became available there’s nothing more that I would rather do and no place I would rather be than being able to give back to a place that’s given so much to me.”
DT graduated from Austin High in 2009 and became an award-winning linebacker at the University of Mississippi. He eventually earned his doctorate there in 2019.
As a child, DT watched his older cousins perform in plays for the NCC that shared the gospel. When he was older, he worked as a team lead for their summer programs.
“It was essentially everything to me growing up,” DT said. “It gave me foundationally everything that I needed to be. Now it has blossomed into something that has allowed me to come back and be a director. I’m extremely grateful and blessed.”
After living in Mississippi, Chicago and Dallas, the Decatur native wants to spread the NCC’s mission of hope and healing through education and discipleship to his hometown.
“I can tell you that the mission statement fits us to the T,” DT said of himself and his wife. “For us, (our goal) is to keep God at the forefront. That’s the only way you can keep hope and healing at the front of a city.”
Jhorden worked for six years as an account executive within FedEx in both Dallas and Chicago, and the NCC email said she "learned how to manage strong client relationships, create effective business strategies, and assist with logistics and operations. One of the most pivotal moments in her career was leaving Corporate America to serve underprivileged communities in Chicago where her expertise in operations and leadership became a vital focal point."
The NCC offers over 40 different classes — some cover parenting, anger management, life skills and job training — and resources like a food pantry, clothes closet, opportunities for summer youth leadership and a transitional housing program.
Pamela said the opportunity to serve the community with her husband, Tim, helped them grow the ministry and grow as a couple.
“It worked for us that we were both involved in this,” Pamela said. “I don’t think we could have poured ourselves into the ministry the way God has allowed us to maybe if it was just one of us doing it. Us having the same focus and vision and dream of serving the Lord together has been a benefit for the Neighborhood Christian Center.”
DT remembers the Boldings, and former NCC director Lemzel Johnson, who is now Decatur Youth Services programs manager, as people who made a profound impact on his life. He looks forward to learning from the Boldings in this stage of life.
“If I could sit up under their wisdom all day long, I would,” DT said. “I would do a full article on Mr. and Mrs. Bolding, and I probably wouldn’t fill it up enough because that’s what they mean to me.”
