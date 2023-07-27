The former live-in girlfriend of a Decatur man charged last week with child pornography involving his daughter spoke this week about the aftermath, calling it a “nightmare.”
“It shocked me to my core that somebody I was close with, that I loved, that I was sharing my home and my family with, could possibly have done what (law enforcement) were saying he had done,” said Mary Sanderson, 44.
Corey Dewalter Cowley, 44, was charged with four counts of possession and intent to disseminate child pornography while out on bond for first-degree rape, according to court records. An investigator's affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court states Cowley uploaded lewd photos of his daughter to the internet and recorded her in obscene acts under threat of violence while she lived alone with him in early 2022.
Cowley is a former Marine, according to Sanderson. He is now being held without bond in Morgan County Jail pending a bond revocation hearing for the rape charge on Sept. 12.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency special agents executed a “no knock” search warrant last Wednesday on the residence Sanderson shared with Cowley at the 2400 block of Crestview Drive Southeast, according to the affidavit.
“I woke to an explosion,” Sanderson said. “It sounded like a bomb had gone off. It was a lot louder than fireworks.”
Neighbors reported hearing the boom. Sanderson said the rear entrance to her home was obliterated. Her juvenile son was in his bedroom just down the hall from where Sanderson slept with Cowley.
“I jumped out of bed and instinctually went to go protect my child,” she said. “I could smell smoke. There was glass everywhere. There were officers screaming at me to put my hands up and get down on the ground.”
Sanderson said she and her son were terrified as officers decked out with military gear and weapons restrained them both with zip ties.
“Officers walked (Cowley) past us to my alley and put him in an unmarked vehicle.”
She said nobody told her of the reason for the raid until only a few officers stayed behind to bag evidence.
The information came as a shock.
“I was disgusted and dumbfounded,” she said. “Most of my neighbors are as shocked as I am, if not more, that he could be capable of what he is being charged with.”
---
Relationship rekindled
Sanderson said she met and dated Cowley while they were students at Brewer High School. After her husband passed away in 2012, they rekindled a casual relationship until it grew into something more serious when Cowley moved in with her at the beginning of COVID in the summer of 2020.
“It felt like we had gotten a second chance, like we were kids again,” she said. “We were talking about getting married.”
Sanderson said Cowley’s daughter, who’s between 11 and 14 years old, stayed the night a couple of times that summer. According to the investigator's affidavit, the alleged sexual exploitation of the daughter took place earlier that year.
Among the allegations in the investigator's affidavit is that Cowley forced his daughter to sit in his lap, sometimes while naked, after showing pornographic videos of her mother; offered to take his daughter's virginity and told her "she did not have the body of an 11 year-old"; and that he made his daughter strip naked and struck her with a belt when she refused his coercion.
“I had no knowledge and had never seen anything saying he was not a good father to her,” Sanderson said. “I would never have had him in my home if I had even an inkling of an idea that he was doing something inappropriate with minors.”
The relationship deteriorated in the fall of 2020 and Cowley moved out. Sanderson said Cowley then came to her residence one evening after discovering she had been on a date with another man.
She filed a protection-from-abuse petition against Cowley in Morgan County Circuit Court in December 2020 following the events of that night.
In the petition, Sanderson alleged that Cowley had raped her and sent a text two days later, telling her: “I had every intention of killing you.”
Speaking Monday, Sanderson said the text enraged her because she is the only parent in her son’s life, so she went to the police.
“I did not go and do a rape kit … because I didn’t want to be victimized any further than I had already been. Which is why women don’t come forward about stuff, because then she’s a victim again continually. And then she’s in the paper, victimized again.”
The Decatur Daily does not publish the identity of alleged victims of sexual abuse or rape and did not name her in previous stories about Cowley's arrests. In this case, however, Sanderson contacted the Daily and said she wanted to be heard.
Sanderson said she also feared for her son, although Cowley had never threatened him.
“They didn’t get along. They never liked each other.”
After the protection order was granted, Sanderson and Cowley didn’t speak for almost two years.
In May 2022, a Morgan County grand jury indicted Cowley for first-degree rape. Sanderson was listed as the victim.
Sanderson said Cowley contacted her in early October 2022. She said he was trying to make amends with people in his life after suffering a debilitating stroke.
“When we started talking in October, he didn’t even know there were (rape) charges against him at that point,” she said.
Cowley was arrested for rape on Oct. 8, according to court records.
“I believed, to my core, that he had changed,” Sanderson said. “We had prayed about it. I let him come back into my life.”
Cowley moved in with Sanderson and her son at Crestview Drive in November after posting bail, she said. She also successfully requested that the court dismiss the protection order.
“He was involved. He went to football games at the middle school. He went to city league basketball games to watch my son play.”
Sanderson said she accompanied Cowley to court when he pleaded not guilty to rape on Dec. 15. His trial is currently set for Aug. 14. In the interim, they tried to build a life together.
“He would take my son to school in the morning. We were going to church. We helped our neighbors.”
Hopes of an idyllic domestic existence with Cowley ended abruptly last week. Sanderson said she hasn’t spoken to him since the arrest.
“I was a victim (in the alleged rape). I was a victim when my house was blown into. I feel like I was victimized by your newspaper article. And now, I feel like I’m being victimized by people in my area who think that I need to be taken out back and shot.
“I don’t think hating the victim is what we should be doing right now.”
