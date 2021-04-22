Fort Decatur Recreation Center’s gym filled up quickly and the basketball games were intense the first two days the facility was open for play after being closed more than a year as a pandemic precaution.
Parks and Recreation officials were all smiles as they watched 74 people play ball Tuesday on the official reopening day at Fort Decatur. There were 42 players in the the gym Wednesday.
The numbers were smaller at the city's other recreation centers. Only five people each showed up Tuesday at the Aquadome in Southwest Decatur and T.C. Almon Recreation Center in Southeast Decatur for the return of open gymnasium, officials said.
The full reopening follows Gov. Kay Ivey’s “Safer Apart” order issued April 9, which recommends social distancing and masks but requires neither.
“Yesterday was the first day that it felt like everything was normal,” Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said Wednesday. “I don’t know if I was surprised, but I was happy to see it.”
Rico Pickett Jr., a former University of Alabama and Decatur High star, was back at Fort Decatur on Wednesday for a second straight day of games.
The announcement that the recreation centers were fully reopening didn’t become public until Tuesday, and word quickly spread, Pickett said.
He said a large number of former college and high school players showed up to play Tuesday. All six goals were active.
“There was a lot of good competition for two or three hours,” Pickett said, along with "positive vibes."
Martavious Wheeler, 20, said the open gym hours were about more than competitive basketball. He saw a lot of friends he hadn’t seen since the pandemic began so the day also became a social occasion.
“I was so glad to see a lot of people,” Wheeler said.
Recreation Manager Kellie Sims said she wasn’t surprised that Fort Decatur had so many more players than the other two centers because Fort Decatur’s wood gym floor is popular among those who play regularly.
She said the Aquadome and T.C. Almon are more popular with the younger teenagers and children because of the proximity to their homes. With open gym hours scheduled for noon until 3 p.m., most potential attendees were still in secondary school, Sims said.
The centers have been open on a limited basis for pickleball and racquetball. Lake lifted all restrictions effective Tuesday for the three recreation centers his department runs. The Aquadome had 11 participants on three indoor pickleball courts Wednesday morning.
Cameron Twitty, 24, a former Decatur High basketball player, said he didn’t hear about the gyms reopening for basketball until it was too late Tuesday. He said he was happy to be at Fort Decatur on Wednesday “for some serious hoops especially since it was pretty boring during the pandemic.”
Lake said he believes people are looking for activities to do. The city had large numbers of people “doing the simpler things as stress relievers” like walking on the popular Point Mallard walking trail.
Carrie Matthews Recreation Center is closed as plans are underway for a major renovation. It’s not expected to reopen for at least 18 months.
