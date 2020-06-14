The City of Decatur and Kroger have partnered to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing.
The three-day event will be Tuesday through Thursday, from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., in the parking lot of Epic Church, 607 14th St. S.E.
Appointments are required for testing. Interested participants must schedule an appointment via Kroger Health’s online portal at www.krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. People seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Individuals who don’t have symptoms and anyone with health concerns are still eligible for testing.
Upon arrival, participants should ensure their vehicle windows are rolled up when in the testing area and have their photo ID ready.
This onsite testing is supported with the laboratory services provided by eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
