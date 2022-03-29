Calhoun Community College and Drake State Community and Technical College are offering a new program for entering manufacturing as a pre-apprentice.
The free program, Students Taking Effective Pathways to Success, is part of Calhoun’s GOAL adult education collaborative program,
The 8-week program combines curriculum from the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council, industry desired soft skills and the Ready to Work curriculum into one.
The courses are conducted through a combination of self-paced independent e-learning, classwork as well as lecture classes. Requirements for the course include 8 hours a week through the online platform with the remainder of the material being completed independently by the student.
The Calhoun training schedule:
Huntsville campus, April 11-June 3, Mondays & Wednesdays, 5 – 8p.m.
Decatur campus, April 12-June 4, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 5 – 8.
Huntsville campus, June 6 – July 14, Mondays - Thursdays, 5 – 8.
Decatur campus, July 18 – Aug. 18, Mondays – Thursdays, 9 a.m. – noon.
For more information, visit www.goalalabama.org.
