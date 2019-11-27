An educational program addressing mental illness and the holidays will take place Tuesday at the Decatur Morgan Hospital Parkway campus.
During “Anxiety, Depression and the Holidays,” therapist Cynthia Wade-Harper will discuss how families can help loved ones with a mental health illness and how individuals dealing with anxiety, depression and bipolar can survive and celebrate the season.
The free program organized by the Mental Health Association in Morgan County will begin at 5 p.m.
