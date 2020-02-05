A free self-assisted tax service is available at the Turner Surles Community Center in Decatur beginning today and will be offered several days through tax season.
A self-guided software program by Safe First helps answers questions.
People wanting to use the free service are asked to call 844-448-2925.
The community center is at 702 Sycamore St. N.W.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.