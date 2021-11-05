The Neighborhood Christian Center will partner with local churches to purchase, pack and deliver food boxes to families for Thanksgiving meals.
Needed donations include canned green beans, canned corn, canned sweet potatoes, boxed potatoes, jiffy cornbread mix and brownie mix. Drop off donations at the Neighborhood Christian Center, 619 Bank St. N.E., Decatur, Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., and Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon.
Volunteers will pack and deliver the food boxes on Nov. 23 and 24 at Austinville United Methodist Church, 908 Lamar St. S.W., Decatur.
Individuals interested in volunteering or families in need of assistance can call the Neighborhood Christian Center at 256-351-7633.
