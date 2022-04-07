Decatur Fire and Rescue recently received 100 weather radios to give away to the public for spring’s severe weather season.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, Ascend Performance Products and the Local Emerge Planning Committee are providing the radios for the Fire Department giveaway.
The weather radios are available while supplies last at Decatur Fire and Rescue’s eight stations and the Training Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.