Eleven-year-old Tylan Swan said missing out on a technology and science-related summer camp this week was not an option she considered.
Heading into the sixth grade at Decatur Middle School, Swan said she saw how the camp benefited her older sister, who attended the camp in 2018 and 2019, and is grateful for being nominated to be one of 27 campers in this year's weeklong Cyber and STEM Talent Camp, referred to as CaST.
“At first I thought STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) was boring, but now I realize it’s really fun and challenging, and I want to work in technology and build robots,” said Swan. “(The camp) has set high standards and has boosted my confidence.”
Tylan said the camp, which ends today, involves more than learning about robots and science. She pointed to the people skills she has learned.
“I’ve learned when people ask you about yourself, you need to be confident, not shy and nervous. Be yourself. Push out what you want to say,” she said. “You only have one chance to introduce yourself.”
Her mother Monica McLin said it brought older sister Tyana, 14, out of her shell three years ago when she first attended.
“Tyana came two years in a row. Now she has run for student council and is a cheerleader and works for (Decatur Youth Services),” McLin said. “Now she can have a full-fledged conversation and look you in your eye when she talks to you — stuff kids usually don’t do.”
On Thursday at Austin Middle School, eight workers from 3M Co. in Decatur entertained students even as they introduced them to science and engineering concepts.
Jason Manning, an analytical chemist with 3M, got plenty of laughs and gasps while showing the group how liquid nitrogen can change the makeup of components. He froze a banana and used it as a hammer.
The students learned bridge building from Kristine Larson, a lean engineer from 3M. The team of students Nayely Pedro, Emily Jimenez and Ryan Mose won an in-class contest by building a bridge with gum drops and toothpicks.
Monica Cottingham, product engineer, said the company takes summer camps like CaST seriously.
“As a company, 3M thinks it’s very important to invest in young people,” she said. “These are potentially our future employees and that is an investment in our future as well. We encourage the students to learn about STEM and what opportunities are out there.”
Decatur Minority Development Association Executive Director Murphy Brown said the camp is designed to increase awareness and provide opportunities for students who may not have firsthand opportunities to experience STEM concepts.
“At the end of the day, most of the students are Title 1,” he said. “The sixth grade might be the first time kids truly think about dropping out of school. In the sixth grade, school starts getting harder for them. With programs like this, we encourage them to take advanced math that will lead to increased ACT scores."
Yvonne Sanderson, program coordinator of CaSt Camp, said the campers grades 6 through 8 were nominated by principals and teachers in Decatur City Schools.
“We want the students in the camp to become college- and career-ready, particularly in STEM,” she said. “We want minorities and students who are disadvantaged to have the opportunity to attend college and get good jobs and become productive and contributing citizens to our society.
"To do that, it takes a good education. For them a high school diploma might not be enough. We want them to have higher learning and it’s possible. A lot of these kids will be the first generation to attend college.”
Also working with the camp is Claudette Owens, CEO of Quantus Link, who said the camp builds confidence and leadership skills in the youngsters.
“We want to make sure they’re well-rounded and have the soft skills to know how to present themselves,” she said. “Every year we’ve done this camp, some of the students have made life-changing decisions, 50% of the class if not more.”
Local restaurants provided breakfast and lunch for the campers, Owens said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.