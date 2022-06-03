A Decatur park next to Chestnut Grove Elementary appears poised to transition from vision to reality after the city this week was awarded a $180,000 grant.
State Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, secured the grant from Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax funds available to the legislative delegation for community projects. City Council President Jacob Ladner said he expects the council to match the funds provided by Collins, bringing their budget to $360,000.
“There’s been some industry partners reach out that might want to be part of that too, but nothing solid so we’re moving forward with the $360,000,” Ladner said.
Ladner, who expects the funds to be designated during the city's mid-year budget review, said the total cost for the project has not been determined.
The park will be situated on 4 acres of city-owned land between the elementary school and Battlement Road Southwest. The initial concept for the park includes a playground on the south side of the property, closest to the school, with walking trails, a landscaped open lawn on the east side and an outdoor classroom on the west side near Vicksburg Drive. Parking would be in the northwest section of the park, along Battlement Road.
Collins said the park will have a big impact on the Chestnut Grove community.
“I passed by there a few days ago and there were four little girls under this one tree in the open area and there’s this one old tree by the road and there were three guys under that and everybody else was just standing in the hot sun,” Collins said. “This will make the area look a lot nicer, and there’s going to be more landscaping.”
The park will be a little different from what children are used to.
“There’s kind of a trend across the country to do these natural playscape-type things instead of just your traditional swing set and slide,” Ladner said. “There will be equipment out there, but it’s really for kids to use their imagination and play that way.”
Ladner said the park will be similar to Henley Park in the Birmingham Zoo.
He said the planning process began when the Chestnut Grove parent-teacher organization approached him in September about improving the appearance of the property. At about the same time, Suzie Wiley had obtained an artist's rendering of a "natural park" from Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood architectural firm.
Ladner said he would like to see more parks in the city’s future.
“I think the more parks, the better,” Ladner said. “It’s a quality-of-life thing for the community. If this one turns out to be a big hit, and I think it will be, there’s definitely opportunity to do some more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.