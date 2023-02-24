A downtown alley off Johnston Street Southeast is getting a makeover with the help of a $150,000 contribution approved this week by the Decatur City Council.
“Any time we can take an alley and an underutilized small park and improve them with nice landscape and entertainment, it’s a positive,” Councilman Kyle Pike said. “We need to look for projects like this everywhere, not just for downtown — although I do love it for downtown.”
The Decatur Downtown Redevelopment Authority is leading a planned $282,500 project on the portion of the alley south of Johnston Street, between Carriage House and the former Whisk’d restaurant to the west and Blackburn Maloney & Schuppert law firm and the RailYard to the east. It is across Johnston Street from the Alabama Center for the Arts dormitories, which are under construction.
“The project will be a great improvement for downtown,” DDRA Executive Director Kelly Thomas said. “Its key focus has been on the arts.”
Phase 1 of DDRA’s entertainment area project will cover the alley between Johnston Street and the Whisk'd building's south end.
The plan includes installing a slide for children and a new staircase from Johnston Street down to the alley. The existing staircase would become a private entryway to Carriage House.
A performance area that’s big enough for a three-man band, small plays, acoustic music performances or poetry readings will be west of the stairs and slide. The remainder of the alley would have cobbled stone, decorative pavers and landscaping and irrigation out to the end of the Whisk’d building.
The Alabama Center for the Arts Foundation and Decatur-Morgan Tourism are soliciting artists' proposals for a $2,500 mural that will be on the east wall of Carriage House, fronting the alley.
Council President Jacob Ladner said the alley has always been in disrepair. He credited Thomas for pushing this project and a number of other downtown projects.
“We can make it usable and create a nice park,” Ladner said.
Councilman Carlton McMasters said the park is a good quality-of-life project that will fit in well with the new Alabama Center for the Arts residence hall, the new hotel and the new parking deck, all of which are being built downtown.
“It’s really pedestrian friendly and you can sit and enjoy nice music,” McMasters said.
Councilman Billy Jackson, who voted against the project, said he’s concerned that more money will be needed later than the $282,500 because the original estimate for the project was closer to $1 million.
Jackson said he thinks Thomas and DDRA will likely come back to the council for additional funding when they find out they don’t have enough to complete the project.
Thomas said they’ve already sought construction bids on the project and Brandon Price of Building Construction Associates won the contract. She said the bid was below the amount expected to be raised for the project and includes some alternates.
She said she doesn’t know what costs Jackson was referring to during the meeting “but I’m confident we will be able to stick with our budget within reason.”
