An attack ad released on Facebook two days before the municipal election slammed the candidate who most aggressively challenged incumbent Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, but voters still have no way to figure out who paid for it.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill last week called the secretive venture a circumvention of state law. The candidate who was the target of the ad, David Childers, said it prevented him from being in the runoff. Bowling, who said he had nothing to do with the ad, and Butch Matthews will face off in the Oct. 6 runoff election.
The ad, which went viral on social media, was headed “David Childers: Wrong for Decatur.” It included video and text claiming the candidate, who owns the company that runs First Response ambulance service in Decatur, owed $200,000 in taxes, was ordered by a federal judge to pay $500,000 to employees for violation of overtime laws, and violated the law when his ambulance service failed to meet response times.
“David’s got a history of not following the law,” the narrator on the professionally produced video said as a photo of Childers overlapped a photo of handcuffs and cash. “How can we trust him with our hard-earned tax dollars? … David Childers is right. We need to quit electing corrupt politicians — politicians like David Childers.”
Childers said some of the ad’s allegations were false — specifically the claim that he “owes over $200,000 in taxes” when he says he owes none — and the others were misleading.
As required by state campaign finance laws, the ad included a disclosure: “Paid for by Forwarding Alabama Together PAC,” followed by a Montgomery post office box number, and the inscription, “Not authorized by any candidate or candidate committee.”
The problem: Registration of Forwarding Alabama Together PAC was not completed with the Secretary of State’s Office until two days after the election, and no financial disclosures on who funded the PAC have been filed yet.
While no useful disclosures were included on the ad, a Facebook advertisement disclosure listed the unregistered Forwarding Alabama Together PAC as the purchaser and included a phone number.
Dalton Dismukes, a political consultant, answered The Decatur Daily’s call to that phone number Wednesday and said he was the chairman of the PAC. He also said he is part owner of Red Shift LLC. Bowling’s campaign expenditure disclosures show an $850 payment to Red Shift on July 31. Red Shift’s Montgomery mailing address — P.O. Box 4044 — is the same one that was on the ad.
“We’re not involved with Tab Bowling,” Dismukes said.
'Circumvented the law'
Dismukes said he was not required to register the PAC with the Secretary of State’s Office until after the PAC received contributions of more than $1,000, which he said did not happen until last weekend. He said he submitted an online registration for the PAC on Monday at 12:10 p.m., but a new PAC is not considered registered — and thus is not included on the Secretary of State’s online database — until that office receives a signed hard copy, which Dismukes said he sent Monday by U.S. mail.
He said he had no obligation to disclose contributions or expenditures by the PAC because they did not exceed $1,000 until after Aug. 21, and disclosures that were required Monday were only for contributions or expenditures Aug. 21 or before.
Dismukes refused to divulge who contributed to the PAC, but said he would file a disclosure of contributions and expenditures Wednesday.
Merrill said the point of laws governing PACS and campaign finance is to ensure transparency for voters, a goal that fails if the disclosures are made after an election is over.
“What this individual did is they circumvented the law,” Merrill said. “I know Dalton Dismukes, I have Dalton’s phone number, and Dalton will be receiving a call from my lawyer at the office. … Dalton’s about to find out how aggressive we are.”
Dismukes’ LinkedIn page lists him as being a political consultant with Leverage Public Strategies from May 2017 to present, but Dismukes said he no longer works with the company.
“Forwarding Alabama has nothing to do with Leverage Public Strategies,” Dismukes said.
Bowling’s campaign disclosures list a total of $4,568.77 in payments to Leverage Public Strategies between Oct. 4 and Aug. 3. Any expenditures after Aug. 21 would not be included in his most recently filed report.
Bowling on Wednesday said he had nothing to do with the ad, and that he had not seen it.
“I don’t even know what you’re talking about. I have 5,000 Facebook friends on one Facebook page and 5,400 on another. I know nothing about it,” Bowling said.
While declining to identify who contributed to the PAC, Dismukes said his goal was not to conceal the identity of the donors. He said the ad was a response to a negative ad Childers ran targeting Bowling late in the week before the election.
“If Mr. Childers had run the ads earlier, a response would have been made earlier and the filing guidelines and all that would have been met. There’s no effort to circumvent anything,” Dismukes said.
He said he was contacted by friends in Decatur when Childers’ negative ad came out.
“This was a relatively peaceful race until Mr. Childers decided to throw a temper tantrum and put up a nasty ad on another candidate late last week,” Dismukes said Wednesday. “You’ve got to remember: He was the first one that threw stones. He was the first one to put his ad up, his nasty ad, and it did involve Tab Bowling.”
He said the lack of transparency was not a function of intent, but of timing.
“It certainly wasn’t intended to hide anything or anything like that,” Dismukes said. “If (Childers) would have started throwing stones earlier, we would have reminded people of who he was earlier and the reports would have had to be filed on Monday just like his.”
He said Childers’ ad, which accused Bowling of backroom deals and secretive meetings, upset him.
“I saw that and it put a wrench in my stomach because I know Mr. Childers, and under no circumstance should he be calling anybody corrupt,” Dismukes said. “I mean, that’s just silly. So you know, if he’s going to throw stones, somebody needs to step up and remind the people of Decatur who he was. They spoke loud and clear when he didn’t make the runoff.”
Runoff
Bowling received 47.81% of the vote, followed by Matthews with 17.08% of the vote. Childers came in third with 15.97% of the vote, 93 votes behind Matthews. Childers said he’s convinced the ad by Dismukes’ PAC made the difference.
“We knew it was going to be a runoff. We thought I would be somewhere around the 32% mark. That’s looking into a crystal ball obviously, but looking at how that ad was all over Facebook, I would say this cost me the runoff,” Childers said. “They really sorely misled the people about me owing back taxes, because I do not owe back taxes.”
Childers said tax liens were filed against him in the past, when he was dealing with his parents’ estates and going through a divorce, but they were all satisfied well before the election.
Childers, who as of Monday's disclosures had self-funded his campaign with $51,575, said he found Bowling’s claim that he had no involvement in or knowledge of the ad unbelievable.
“I find it very disheartening to find that a mayor denies that he had anything to do with it, and a guy from Montgomery, Alabama, with a fake PAC just comes to the rescue,” Childers said. “That just doesn’t make sense.”
Merrill questioned how Dismukes could have created a PAC, received contributions to the PAC, spent money from the PAC and created the ad all in one weekend.
“That’s not physically possible,” the secretary of state said.
Dismukes said he was not required to make disclosures until he had the contributions in hand, and he was not required to report expenditures until he had been invoiced for the ad’s creation. He said there is nothing to disclose when a PAC requests that a video ad be produced, only when money changes hands.
“The contributions have to physically be in your hand. So a PAC … works with a vendor and says, ‘Hey, I want to make a video that responds to another candidate.’ That’s really a good faith thing. It’s also an invoice thing. I can’t technically spend the money until I have an invoice. It’s not like I had to wait on something. The whole point of this is to be quick, and that’s what we did,” Dismukes said.
Merrill said municipal elections consistently cause his office the most problems.
“The freaks come out at night and in the municipalities,” he said.
He said he would evaluate the Forwarding Alabama Together PAC and determine whether gaps in state law allowed Dismukes to legally avoid pre-election transparency.
“I don’t think there are gaps in the disclosure laws, but I can tell you this: After this conversation, if they exist, they’ll be closed no later than June of 2021, because that’s when the legislative session ends next year,” he said.
(1) comment
So the mayor's campaign makes an $850.00 payment to this company on July 31, then this ad comes out against an opponent. The reporter apparently did not ask the mayor as to what the payment was for which if the reporter did the mayor probably would have again said that he knows nothing about it. As we say in my neighborhood Yea right! The mayor based on the votes and contributions he got will probably continue to be mayor, unfortunately however none of this makes sense what so ever, yes Mr. Mayor we are all dumb and your denial has us convinced that nothing is wrong here, yea right!
