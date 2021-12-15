Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott today sentenced Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, of Decatur, to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the November 2019 murder of his cousin Jarmaine Cardell Jones.
"I've thought a lot about this case," Elliott said from the bench as the defendant stood in shackles before him. "In hearing testimony I've tried my best to re-create the events in my mind, to picture how it played out. It's devastating to the victim's family. As a citizen, it is infuriating."
A jury convicted Fuqua of murder Oct. 21.
David Bradley, one of Fuqua's lawyers, cited his client's employment history and attendance at Calhoun Community College in requesting a 20-year sentence.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis referenced the violence of the crime — the victim was shot 11 times outside of a unit at Decatur Place Apartments on Courtney Drive Southwest — and prior felonies in asking the judge to impose the maximum sentence, life without the possibility of parole.
Fuqua, 31, also spoke at the hearing.
"I'm not a lost cause," he said. "I'm not the person that this paperwork tries to make me out to be."
Jones, 27, was a resident of North Courtland.
