Soccer players in Decatur may have another option — fields for a modified version of their sport — later this year.
Two local businessmen are planning to build a private complex for the sport known as futsal in Southwest Decatur.
Jesus Ortega and Raul Pena, owners of Logan’s Framing on Brenda Street, have a company, FC Heracan, that is building a soccer complex on 6.5 acres at 2800 Central Ave. S.W.
The city Planning Commission approved the site plan in December. Site work began this month with the goal of a summer completion, Ortega said Thursday.
“My partner and I play and now our kids play, but we never had the place where we can practice and play on a regular basis,” Ortega said.
Futsal is basically a scaled-down version of soccer. Juan Carlos Ceriani, a teacher in Montevideo, Uruguay, created in 1930 a version of indoor soccer for recreation at a YMCA.
While the planned Decatur fields would be a private complex, Ortega and Pena are working on setting rental rates for anyone who might want to use the facility.
German Castillo, of Castle Group Design in Florence, designed the complex for the duo. The first phase will feature two fields that are half the size of regulation soccer fields. Each field would be 175 feet by 100 feet with 20-foot-tall fencing and artificial turf. There will also be bleachers and restrooms.
Futsal is a 5-on-5 sport normally played inside, but Castillo said the complex will start as an outside facility. Unlike indoor soccer, it doesn’t have the same hockey walls.
“We do have future plans to enclose the complex, possibly by 2027,” Castillo said.
A second phase will feature a full-sized soccer field on the north side of the property near Dustin Avenue Southwest.
While private complexes are unusual in this area, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he’s not surprised by the project because soccer is so popular in Decatur.
Parks and Recreation's Jack Allen Sports Complex is considered among the top soccer facilities in north Alabama. It and city-operated soccer fields at Point Mallard and Wilson Morgan parks all stay busy when the weather is good, Lake said.
Lake said he’s aware of futsal, but the sport hasn’t become big locally yet. He said he talked to some men interested in using the Point Mallard Ice Complex building for futsal after it became public that there were problems with the ice rink.
“The possibility of using the ice rink for futsal is one of the reasons I proposed changing the building to a multi-purpose facility,” Lake said.
However, there now seems to be City Council support for moving forward with repairing and reopening the ice rink.
