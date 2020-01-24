In a laboratory in the Cook Museum of Natural Science, Ben Lowman’s voice rose with excitement as he viewed a slide through a microscope.
At first glance, the Austin Middle School student thought he was seeing a single-cell organism.
“No,” he said after taking a second look. “It’s too complex to be that.”
Lowman wrote down everything he saw, and more than 350 students in the gifted program with Decatur City Schools did the same throughout the building.
As part of its first “Young Authors’ Conference” for gifted and talented students, DCS brought fifth and sixth graders to the museum and rotated them between stations related to science, art and journalism.
When they return to their classrooms today, they’ll begin writing nonfiction books about what they learned at the conference.
“We’re trying to get students to develop a love for nonfiction and realize that it can be as much fun as fiction,” DCS gifted specialist Johnnie Renick said.
The keynote speaker was author Heather Montgomery, who has published 14 books and is one of the reasons students were given notepads and told to write down questions or what they learned while rotating between stations.
Montgomery — a former teacher and self-described author of weird and wacky books for kids who love animals — said she found nonfiction boring as a middle-school student and never thought “writing could be something awesome.”
“I loved science and animals, and I only read fiction,” she said.
Montgomery said she started writing down questions and thoughts she had “because a single question and thought can lead to a book.”
Students took her advice seriously and as they moved between breakout sessions, they kept detailed notes.
Before allowing students to leave her station, Montgomery showed them a slide she called “writing on the wide side” with four pictures. She encouraged them to write down a question they had about the slide.
Leon Sheffield Magnet School students Sawyer Risberg and Donovan Jarman worked together as a pair as Montgomery requested.
Risberg wanted to know what was coming out of a dog’s nose in one of the images, while Jarman was more curious about the turkey’s neck and why it was red.
“When you have a pen in your hand, you’re in charge, and a blank sheet of paper is not your enemy,” Montgomery said.
The majority of the note writing, however, took place in the two science stations that were being led by DCS science teachers Nick Belovsky and Keith Bozeman.
Lowman was at Belovsky’s station when he debated what he was seeing through the microscope. Lily Hartsfield, a sixth grader from Austin Middle, was viewing a similar slide and she, too, was fascinated with what she was seeing.
“There’s some kind of little worm moving,” she said.
Belovsky finally told students they were viewing a round worm.
They both wrote the findings in their notepad.
Across the hall in another lab, Bozeman was quizzing students about the largest animal ever known to live, and about the size of a blue whale’s heart.
“I didn’t know there was an animal larger than a blue whale,” sixth grade student Chambless Smith said after writing his answer.
Just about every student in the classroom thought blue whale was the answer, but Bozeman explained that the Argentinosaurus, a giant sauropod dinosaur that lived during the Late Cretaceous period in what is now Argentina, was larger than the blue whale.
Decatur Middle gifted teachers Lindsay Sims and Janell Hill said this exchange demonstrates why breakout sessions are important.
“Students are going to get a lot of knowledge and as writers, they will be able to brain dump everything,” Sims said.
