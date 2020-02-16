Concerns by Decatur police about an increase in illegal gambling, which led to a raid and arrests at one store last week, could soon cost another store owner his business license.
Repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety and alleged violations of alcohol and gambling laws have city officials wanting to pull the business license of K&B One Stop LLC, owned by Bandar Fawzi Mohamed, also known as Mario. K&B does business as West Moulton Mini Mart, at 1201 W. Moulton Street S.W.
Licensing, Community Development and Police Department officials recommended at last week's City Council work session that the council revoke Mohamed's business license, and the council will vote Monday on a resolution to conditionally suspend or revoke his license.
If the resolution passes, said Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander, the business "closes immediately subject to review by the council at the following meeting where the licensee will have the opportunity to show cause why the revocation should not become permanent."
Mohamed could not be reached for comment.
Police Chief Nate Allen told the City Council that this single business, which occupies one of the most visible locations along West Moulton Street, is an example of how illegal gambling is growing in the city.
“We’ve noticed a real uptick in illegal gambling,” Allen said Monday. “We’re doing a lot more enforcement and working with Revenue and Community Development. As our city grows, we’re going to have problems like this grow also. We’re taking a stance and try to nip it before it becomes a real problem.”
However, Allen admitted that it’s difficult to enforce anti-gambling laws. West Moulton Mini Mart’s gaming machines lined the interior front wall of the business on Tuesday. They were gone by Thursday.
Capt. Jeremy Hayes, of the Police Department, said the problem is an undercover officer has to play the gaming machine in the business and receive a payout before he can make an arrest.
“Most of these businesses have selective clientele and they will only pay out to people they know,” Hayes said. “They won’t make a payout if you’re not an everyday customer.”
Hayes said the businesses are taking advantage of the state’s “Chuck E. Cheese” law.
“They try to say they’re games of skill, but they’re not,” Hayes said.
Not isolated issue
Police raided the Sunoco at 1402 14th St. S.W. on Monday after an undercover operation. They arrested two men on misdemeanor gambling charges and confiscated five machines.
Police identified the owner as Ameen Mohammed Alhubaishi, 36, and the employee as Sakher Ali Mohammed Saef, 25. They charged the two with promoting gambling, a misdemeanor. On Tuesday, Saef was working as a store clerk at the West Moulton Mini Mart.
District 2 Councilwoman Kristi Hill said West Moulton Mini Mart isn’t the only business allegedly breaking the law.
“I feel like we’ve offered a lot of grace and second chances,” Hill said. “We’ve had tons of issues, including another store in my district. At what point do we say we’re not dealing with this anymore?”
Chief Code Enforcement Officer David Lee said some of the problem businesses are intertwined “with some of the same business owners and some of the same building owners. The lines begin to blur.”
Revenue Administrator Sal Jasso said he received complaints from Community Development and the community, and reports of possible gambling and drug sales from the Police Department, at Mohamed’s store.
"Based on the number of calls, it’s just become a public nuisance and a danger,” Jasso said. “We’re trying to prevent someone from getting hurt or killed there. In my opinion, it’s becoming a casino, and I don’t think that’s what Decatur wants.”
Decatur police Sgt. Kirk Arrington said he and other investigators have received complaints of “gambling machines, narcotics, hand-to-hand transactions in the parking lot and inside; criminals run from us and hide in their cooler.”
Arrington said they’ve told Mohamed on multiple occasions to remove the machines that they believe are being used for gambling.
“They might listen to us for a week or so but, the next thing you know, they’re doing it again,” Arrington said.
While they have their suspicions, Arrington said the department doesn’t have the proof needed to make any arrests.
Arrington said he went into the building and saw open containers and cigarette butts all over the floor. One man admitted to the sergeant that he was gambling, but Arrington said they didn’t see him gambling so they couldn’t make an arrest.
Alexander said the city code requires the city to have proof of code violations, but “illegal activity and nuisance do not require charges to be filed.”
Series of issues
Code Inspector Josh Sloan presented the council with a two-page timeline of issues the city has had with Mohamed since 2016 at three different convenience stores in which he had business and liquor licenses.
Sloan said Community Development began dealing with Mohamed at his most recent business at 1201 W. Moulton St. in April 2018 after receiving multiple citizens’ complaints about the condition of the building.
Sloan said inspectors found numerous code violations and issued citations for unpermitted alterations to the building. Mohamed failed to meet his time to comply so his certificate of occupancy was revoked on May 21, 2018.
Sloan said building owner Mike Aziz complied with the city’s demands to correct the violations and the certificate of occupancy was reinstated. Aziz and Mohamed entered into another lease agreement.
On Aug. 14, 2019, the Police Department requested Community Development assistance at 1201 W. Moulton St. after observing numerous code violations. Mohamed continues to run the business in the building owned by Aziz, who was again cited for multiple code violations.
“The consumption of alcohol and smoking appeared to be taking place inside the business,” Sloan wrote in this report.
A business must have an on-premise alcohol license for a customer to drink legally on the property. The city ordinance bans smoking inside public buildings.
Councilman Billy Jackson said he’s more concerned with other activities at the West Moulton Mini Mart than the alleged gambling. He said he's received reports of large groups of people collecting in the parking lot, sometimes blocking traffic. He said he's also concerned with the number of police reports referencing drug deals and other illegal activities at the site.
“With all of these activities, eventually something really bad is going to happen,” Jackson said.
Assistant City Attorney Chip Alexander said the City Council will hold a public hearing Monday in which the three departments will present their case against Mohamed.
If the council conditionally revokes the business license, a separate public hearing will be set for March 2 at 10 a.m. for Mohamed to defend himself before the City Council decision becomes permanent.
