A Decatur police investigator said one reason for a recent influx of gaming machines in the city and gambling raids on two businesses is the penalty for promoting gambling is too low.
A promoting gambling charge is a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a jail sentence of up to one year and a fine of up to $6,000. The charge upgrades to a felony if the gaming occurs behind a locked door.
“They may think the amount of money that can be made far outweighs the possible penalty if found guilty,” Decatur police Sgt. Kirk Arrington said last week.
A proceeding to revoke the business license of a convenience store accused of allowing gambling, drug activity and loitering is likely to conclude at Monday's City Council meeting, and two more revocation hearings will begin against businesses where gambling machines were seized last month.
Arrington said gambling on machines at local businesses often leads to other problems, like people drinking alcohol, which is a violation of state law absent an appropriate license, and smoking at the establishment, a violation of city ordinance.
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said he’s concerned that there are individuals who willingly break the law.
“It’s hard to hide gambling,” Orr said. “Eventually, word is going to get out to the community and then to law enforcement. I’m concerned when people have concluded they’re willing to risk a court violation and conviction.”
Police Chief Nate Allen recently said his department is cracking down on gambling in an effort to stem its growth in Decatur.
State Rep. Proncey Robertson, R-Mount Hope, a former Decatur police officer, said gambling tends to pop up from time to time.
“It comes in waves,” Robertson said. “We would do a little enforcement and use our authority to seize their machines and revoke their licenses, so they would disappear again.”
Robertson said he is willing to review the state's criminal law on promoting gambling, but civil actions like seizing the machines and revoking business licenses are the most effective ways to fight gambling.
“The key is the City Council working with police and Community Development to fight gambling,” Robertson said.
The two hearings that begin Monday are results of recent gambling arrests by police — at the Sunoco at 102 14th St. S.W. on Feb. 10, and at Vape & More at 1209-K Danville Road S.W. on Feb. 18. The council meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Sal Jasso, of the Revenue Department, Code Enforcement Officer Josh Sloan and Arrington discussed the two businesses' alleged violations at last week’s City Council work session.
Jasso said Ameen Alhubaishi, doing business as A and B Enterprises Inc. at the 14th Street Sunoco, was warned in November when he obtained his business license not to have gaming machines in his business.
Jasso said Alhubaishi has not obtained an alcohol license, yet alcohol was seen in coolers on Jan. 29.
A police officer observed gambling machines on Feb. 3 at the Sunoco, and Arrington told him to remove the machines, Jasso said.
Alhubaishi went to renew his business license on Feb. 4, and Jasso said he discussed the gaming machines and told Alhubaishi that he couldn’t allow gambling in his business.
“He (Alhubaishi) said he would remove them,” Jasso said. “I told him that having these machines would be frowned on by the council when he decided to apply for an alcohol license.”
Jasso said an undercover officer went into the Sunoco on Feb. 10, “was able to gamble and even got paid.”
Police said they arrested Alhubaishi and a store employee Feb. 10 and seized five gambling machines. The men were charged with misdemeanor promoting gambling, with bail set at $300 each, police said.
Arrington said the convenience store across 14th Street from the Sunoco complained that Alhubaishi’s customers were using its parking lot and bathrooms.
Also last month, Arrington said, the Police Department, “acting on a complaint that they were running an active gambling casino,” raided Vape & More on Danville Road Southwest.
Arrington said he and his officers seized seven gambling machines, a pool table and $5,000. They arrested the “person in charge,” he said.
“We basically shut this business down,” Arrington said.
Police previously said an employee of the business was arrested and charged with promoting gambling. The owner is listed as Marwan Abulohoum.
On Feb. 17, the City Council conditionally revoked the business license of Bandar Fawzi Mohamed, also known as “Mario,” of K and B One Stop, which does business as West Moulton Mini Mart, at 1201 W. Moulton St. S.W.
The Community Development, Police and Licensing departments recommended the revocation, alleging repeated code violations, threats to public health and safety, and violations of alcohol and gambling laws.
Mohamed’s attorney, Nick Heatherly, will get a chance to defend his client and seek the reinstatement of his business license in a followup hearing at Monday’s council meeting.
Council President Paige Bibbee allowed Heatherly to speak on behalf of his client at the previous council meeting. The Huntsville attorney denied his client used the gaming machines for gambling.
Heatherly, who could not be reached for follow-up comment, blamed the business’ problems with drug activity and loitering on the surrounding neighborhood, but the revocation vote got a unanimous vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.