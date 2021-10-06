Decatur Utilities will install gas service at 650 Pleasant Hill Road on Thursday, affecting traffic.
The work is expected to begin at 8 a.m. and end about 3 p.m.
Traffic will merge to one lane during the work. Flaggers will alternate traffic around the work zone.
