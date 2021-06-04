GE Appliances has gotten pushback from residents since it recently began parking semitrailers on a gravel parking lot near its front entrance at Point Mallard Drive Southeast, but it expects landscaping to eventually hide the trucks from neighbors.
The lot is visible from an upscale residential development under construction next to GE, and developer Jeff Parker said he is also taking steps to obscure the parking lot from future residents.
The GE plant saw an increase of 250 employees in December 2019 that necessitated the trailers be parked at the front of the property to provide new employees enough parking space, according to Mary Susan Abell, spokesperson for GE Appliances.
“We looked at many different places around the plant and found that that (space) was our best option, so we have moved the trucks there,” Abell said. She said the trailers were moved to the spot Feb. 1.
GE has planted a wall of trees that should eventually cover up the lot to make the view from Point Mallard Drive more appealing, Abell said.
“I know that some neighbors have voiced concern over where we’re parking the trucks now and that’s why we did plant a tree barrier,” she said. “We did install an irrigation system back there to help with the growth.”
Abell said the semitrailers are used to haul appliances from the plant to help ensure on-time delivery to customers’ businesses.
Grey Stone Properties and Land Services LLC, led by Parker, purchased 43 acres of land from GE in 2019 to build the subdivision, Legacy Cove. Roads are currently being paved in the development. Parker said he hopes construction of the homes will begin in about 60 days.
Parker said the developers plan to build a privacy fence around the entire housing development which would be high enough to hide the gravel lot from the view of residents.
“It gives (residents) security, and it gives us basically a shield from looking at the trailers,” he said.
Abell said GE has stayed in communication about any future expansion plans with Parker and other nearby property owners.
“We do our best to be good corporate citizens and do what we can while we put in those trees and look for other options in the future,” she said. “The plant management team has been very upfront with expectations of growth for that plant and where the growth may happen over the next couple years.”
The plant is in District 3, represented by city Councilman Carlton McMasters. He said he's heard some complaints, but most of his constituents are content with the semitruck trailer lot and are aware they’re living beside an industrial-zoned property.
“There have been a few (citizens) who are opponents of it, but the majority over there are pleased to see the success of GE,” McMasters said. “I’ve had two people who have had something to say about it but the majority of people understand that GE was there long before those houses were.”
Worthington Corp. built an air conditioning plant in 1952 that later became a General Electric refrigerator-manufacturing plant. General Electric sold the plant in 2016 to Haier U.S. Appliance Solutions Inc., a subsidiary of China-based Qingdao Haier Co., as part of Haier's $5.6 billion purchase of GE Appliances. The plant still uses the GE Appliances name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.