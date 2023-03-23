D230223 Point Mallard trail JN23.JPG
A couple rides on the trail at Point Mallard in February. Undergrowth along the trail will be trimmed to make it more open, enhancing views and safety. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 JERONIMO NISA

Walkers, bikers and runners on the Point Mallard trail will have a clearer path and a cleaner view of the Tennessee River after a general trail cleanup approved this week.

bayne.hughes@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2432.

