Walkers, bikers and runners on the Point Mallard trail will have a clearer path and a cleaner view of the Tennessee River after a general trail cleanup approved this week.
The Decatur City Council voted unanimously to hire Cole Regan Dozier and Excavation Service for $45,100 to clean up the 26 acres that the 2.75-mile trail passes through.
Starting at the entrance between the Aquatics Center and old ice rink pavilion, the Hartselle company will mulch all trees 8 inches in diameter or smaller and clean out "all rough and ugly” vegetation between the trail and riverbank as well as other areas, the contract says.
The quote says the job may vary in cost “due to unknown ground conditions due to excavation, scraping and elevation changes.”
Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said he “wanted to stress” that the project doesn’t include removing everything along the trail.
“There’s just a ton of thicket along the trail, especially where it runs by the river,” Lake said. “We cleared it several years ago but it’s been a little while. It’s time to do it again. Everybody enjoyed (the result) last time.”
Lake said clearing the thicket helps the growth of native, larger trees that make up the natural canopy while also improving trail safety.
“Anytime it’s more open, people can see and they feel more secure,” Lake said. “That’s totally understandable.”
Councilman Kyle Pike, who said he regularly runs the trails, said the city “has to keep it in check” with periodic clearing.
“It’s important to keep the undergrowth and the things growing out in the trail in check,” Pike said. “Most of it is aesthetics. Any time you have something impeding the trail we should take advantage of the opportunity to clean it up. I’m looking forward to it getting done.”
Lake said Cole Regan is finishing another project so he thinks the business can start the project sometime next week.
The funding for the project is coming out of the unassigned fund reserves, and Councilman Billy Jackson asked why the project wasn’t included in the city’s fiscal 2023 budget.
Lake admitted it was an oversight because they are working on so many other projects.
The City Council approved the proposed project with a 4-1 vote. Jackson said he thinks it’s a good project, but he voted against the resolution because it wasn’t included in the budget.
In other news, the City Council:
• Approved TTL with a 4-1 vote to perform geotechnical service on the 7.12 acres off Memorial Drive where the city plans to build a new Decatur Youth Services facility. Jackson voted against the proposal because he said the council wouldn’t consider another property that he suggested for the project.
• Voted unanimously to hire Perry Co. to replace Decatur Public Library’s interior lights for $125,000.
• Voted unanimously to hire AECOM to handle project management for the lighting rehabilitation on U.S. 31 bridges, from Market Street to north of Riverwalk Marina, for $93,497.
• Approved the contract in a 4-1 vote with Armor’s Utility Contractors to do a sewer bore under U.S. 31 to Champion Auto for $189,320. Jackson voted against the resolution because he said the council is giving Champion an extra incentive that it’s not giving to some city residents who do not have sewer access. Champion of Decatur annexed its 7.1 acres into Decatur in January 2022 partially to get sewer access for its existing facility and a $5 million expansion for its Jeep line.
