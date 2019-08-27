Decatur police have charged a 24-year-old Georgia man for allegedly making a bomb threat at Austin High School.
Decatur police said they responded to the school on Aug. 14 about a bomb threat and, during the investigation, it was determined there wasn’t an immediate threat to the school’s staff or students and a lockdown was lifted.
Working with Decatur City Schools, police developed a suspect, Christopher Rumph of Fort Valley, Georgia, where the threat call was placed, according to a police release.
Detective Sean Mukaddam obtained a warrant for the arrest of Rumph, charging him with a terrorist threat, police said. Rumph was taken into custody by the Fort Valley Police Department on Aug. 16 and he was extradited to Decatur, police said.
Police said he is being held at the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $100,000 by Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
